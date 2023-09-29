Around the NFL

Las Vegas Raiders DE Chandler Jones arrested on two counts of violation of domestic violence protection order

Published: Sep 29, 2023 at 02:19 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones was arrested late Thursday night and charged on two counts of violation of a domestic violence protection order, according to a Clark County (Nevada) Detention Center inmate status report.

Jones, 33, remains in custody but is expected to be released sometime Friday, the Clark County Detention Center told NFL Media. He is scheduled for arraignment on Dec. 4.

"We have been closely monitoring the matter and have been in constant communication with the Raiders," the NFL said in a statement obtained by NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

The Raiders also released a statement.

"The Raiders are hopeful that Chandler Jones receives the care that he needs," the statement read. "He, his family, and all those involved are in our thoughts. As this is now a legal, we will not be providing further comment."

Jones remains on the Raiders' non-football illness list and has not played for the team this season.

This is the latest in a troubling series of events for Jones.

Jones said in a social media post Monday that he had recently been hospitalized against his will by the Las Vegas Fire Department and later taken to a behavioral health center. He posted what appeared to be a patient's bill of rights for a Las Vegas-area mental health facility, writing that "the police said the people were concerned about me because of my posts online."

On Thursday -- the same day of his arrest -- Jones posted a worrisome 25-minute video to social media in which he made baseless claims against Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, burned a blanket and became emotional at the conclusion.

The Raiders placed Jones on the NFI list on Sept. 20 due to a personal issue, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Jones was a first-round draft choice of the Patriots in 2012 who played four seasons in New England, then six years with the Arizona Cardinals prior to signing a three-year, $51 million deal to join the Raiders in 2022. He is a four-time Pro Bowler with 112 career sacks.

Related Content

news

Bills DB Damar Hamlin expected to be active Sunday for first time since suffering cardiac arrest

﻿Damar Hamlin﻿'s comeback story is closing in on its latest and greatest chapter, yet. Hamlin is expected to make his 2023 season debut on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

NFL reinstating Lions WR Jameson Williams, Titans OL Nicholas Petit-Frere effective Monday due to gambling policy changes 

Detroit Lions wide receiver ﻿Jameson Williams﻿ and Tennessee Titans offensive lineman ﻿Nicholas Petit-Frere﻿ will be reinstated from their suspensions on Monday due to changes to the NFL's gambling policy, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero and NFL.com Senior National Columnist Judy Battista reported. 
news

Rams sign TE Tyler Higbee to two-year, $27M contract extension through 2025 season

Ahead of Sunday's trip to Indianapolis for Week 4, Rams TE ﻿Tyler Higbee﻿ received another pay day. Higbee and the club agreed to a two-year contract extension worth a base value of $27 million with $17 million guaranteed.
news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder) questionable to play vs. Ravens on Sunday

﻿Deshaun Watson﻿'s status for a key divisional game is up in the air entering the weekend. Watson is questionable to play in Cleveland's Week 4 game against the Ravens due to a shoulder injury.
news

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo still in concussion protocol ahead of Chargers game

Raiders quarterback ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿'s status for Sunday against the Chargers remains in limbo heading into the weekend. Despite getting in a limited session on Thursday, the quarterback remains in concussion protocol.
news

Colts QB Anthony Richardson clears concussion protocol, will play vs. Rams

﻿Anthony Richardson﻿ will be back in the saddle Sunday when the Indianapolis Colts host the Los Angeles Rams. Richardson cleared concussion protocol Friday and will start Week 4, coach Shane Steichen said.
news

Panthers QB Bryce Young (ankle) to start vs. Vikings 

Bryce Young, who missed Week 3 due to an ankle injury, will start at quarterback versus the visiting Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, head coach Frank Reich announced Friday. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Titans RB Derrick Henry: 'Rough' Week 3 performance added 'a little more fuel' going into Bengals game

Derrick Henry is coming off one of the worst performances of his career last week against Cleveland, an 11-carry, 20-yard performance in the 27-3 loss. The dismal outing has Henry geared up to face the other Ohio team, Cincinnati, on Sunday, saying "Did last weekend add a little more fuel? Definitely."
news

Packers HC Matt LaFleur: Quay Walker's penalty 'was bad' but 'not going to sit here and blame Quay'

Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker committed a head-shaking penalty in Thursday's loss to the Detroit Lions, squashing any possibility of a late comeback. Of the penalty, head coach Matt LaFleur took responsibility, saying "I'm not going to sit here and blame Quay."
news

Lions change narrative in NFC North with road blowout of Packers at Lambeau Field

The Lions, who literally have never won the NFC North, took over the division reins with Thursday night's 34-20 win over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.