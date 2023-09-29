Las Vegas Raiders DE Chandler Jones arrested on two counts of violation of domestic violence protection order

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones was arrested late Thursday night and charged on two counts of violation of a domestic violence protection order, according to a Clark County (Nevada) Detention Center inmate status report.

Jones, 33, remains in custody but is expected to be released sometime Friday, the Clark County Detention Center told NFL Media. He is scheduled for arraignment on Dec. 4.

"We have been closely monitoring the matter and have been in constant communication with the Raiders," the NFL said in a statement obtained by NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

The Raiders also released a statement.

"The Raiders are hopeful that Chandler Jones receives the care that he needs," the statement read. "He, his family, and all those involved are in our thoughts. As this is now a legal, we will not be providing further comment."

Jones remains on the Raiders' non-football illness list and has not played for the team this season.

This is the latest in a troubling series of events for Jones.

Jones said in a social media post Monday that he had recently been hospitalized against his will by the Las Vegas Fire Department and later taken to a behavioral health center. He posted what appeared to be a patient's bill of rights for a Las Vegas-area mental health facility, writing that "the police said the people were concerned about me because of my posts online."

On Thursday -- the same day of his arrest -- Jones posted a worrisome 25-minute video to social media in which he made baseless claims against Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, burned a blanket and became emotional at the conclusion.

The Raiders placed Jones on the NFI list on Sept. 20 due to a personal issue, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.