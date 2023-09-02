NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Sept. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- WR Cooper Kupp is visiting a body specialist in Minnesota on Saturday to further understand his hamstring injury and hopefully get to the root of the continuing issue, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
FINES
- DB Tre Tomlinson fined $4,444 for unnecessary roughness, after Tomlinson was ejected from the Ram's final preseason game for a facemask grab.
FINES
- WR Randall Cobb has been fined $13,889 for unnecessary roughness during the Jets' preseason finale, due to an illegal blindside block on Giants' DB Bobby McCain.
SIGNINGS
- RB Zander Horvath (practice squad)
- RB Qadree Ollison (practice squad)
- LB Tariq Carpenter (practice squad)
FINES
- S Joey Blount fined $4,857 for unsportsmanlike conduct during the Seahawks' final preseason contest.