NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Sept. 2

Published: Sep 02, 2023 at 03:29 PM Updated: Sep 01, 2023 at 05:38 PM
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

INJURIES

  • WR Cooper Kupp is visiting a body specialist in Minnesota on Saturday to further understand his hamstring injury and hopefully get to the root of the continuing issue, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.


FINES

  • DB Tre Tomlinson fined $4,444 for unnecessary roughness, after Tomlinson was ejected from the Ram's final preseason game for a facemask grab.
New York Jets
New York Jets

FINES

  • WR Randall Cobb has been fined $13,889 for unnecessary roughness during the Jets' preseason finale, due to an illegal blindside block on Giants' DB Bobby McCain.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

SIGNINGS

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

FINES

  • S Joey Blount fined $4,857 for unsportsmanlike conduct during the Seahawks' final preseason contest.

