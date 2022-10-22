Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 22

Published: Oct 22, 2022 at 12:14 PM
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
2022 · 3-3-0

INJURIES

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
2022 · 3-3-0

INJURIES

  • LT Ronnie Stanley (illness) has been added to the injury report and is now questionable to play versus the Browns. 
  • OG Ben Cleveland (ankle) remains questionable with both an illness and an ankle injury, 
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2022 · 1-5-0

INJURIES

GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
2022 · 3-3-0

INJURIES

  • LB Joe Bachie activated from reserve/physically unable to perform list. 

GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2022 · 2-4-0

INJURIES

  • LB Deion Jones (shoulder) has been activated from injured reserve and is set to make his debut with Cleveland on Sunday versus the Ravens. Jones was acquired from the Falcons via trade on Oct. 9.
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
2022 · 4-2-0

FINES

  • LB Micah Parsons was fined $10,609 for unsportsmanlike conduct after flexing over Eagles TE Dallas Goedert during last Sunday's loss to the Eagles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
  • CB Trevon Diggs was fined $9,577 for unsportsmanlike conduct after taking off his helmet following an Eagles touchdown.

SIGNINGS

INJURIES

GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
2022 · 2-4-0

INJURIES

GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
2022 · 1-4-0

SIGNINGS

  • P Jack Fox has signed a three-year extension that includes a league-high $3.775 million per year at his position and $7.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.  

INJURIES

GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS

Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
2022 · 3-3-0

INJURIES

  • WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring) has been activated from injured reserve.
  • WR Randall Cobb (ankle) has been placed on IR and will miss the next four games at least.
  • OG Jake Hanson placed on IR
  • LT David Bakhtiari (knee; questionable) has been added to the injury report versus the Commanders.
  • DL Devonte Wyatt (illness; questionable) has been added to the injury report. 

GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS

Houston Texans
Houston Texans
2022 · 1-3-1

INJURIES

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2022 · 3-2-1

GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2022 · 4-2-0

GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS

OTHER NEWS

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
2022 · 4-2-0

INJURIES

GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
2022 · 3-3-0

FINES

  • CB Jalen Ramsey was fined $15,914 for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Panthers QB P.J. Walker in Week 6, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports. 
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2022 · 3-3-0

SIGNINGS

GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS

Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
2022 · 5-1-0

FINES

  • RB Dalvin Cook was fined $7,426 for throwing the football into the stands after his game-winning 53-yard touchdown run in Miami, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
2022 · 3-3-0

INJURIES

  • QB Mac Jones (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday night versus the Bears.
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
2022 · 3-3-0

GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
2022 · 3-3-0

GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS

INJURIES

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2022 · 3-3-0

INJURIES

GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
2022 · 2-4-0

INJURIES

  • QB Carson Wentz (finger) has been placed on injured reserve and will miss the next four games at least. Wentz underwent surgery on his right ring finger on Oct. 17 and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks.

GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS

