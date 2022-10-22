NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- WR Jared Bernhardt (groin) placed on injured reserve.
INJURIES
- LT Ronnie Stanley (illness) has been added to the injury report and is now questionable to play versus the Browns.
- OG Ben Cleveland (ankle) remains questionable with both an illness and an ankle injury,
INJURIES
- C Pat Elflein (hip) was placed on injured reserve.
GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS
- QB Jacob Eason
- CB Tae Hayes
- DT Bravvion Roy
INJURIES
- LB Joe Bachie activated from reserve/physically unable to perform list.
GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS
INJURIES
- LB Deion Jones (shoulder) has been activated from injured reserve and is set to make his debut with Cleveland on Sunday versus the Ravens. Jones was acquired from the Falcons via trade on Oct. 9.
FINES
- LB Micah Parsons was fined $10,609 for unsportsmanlike conduct after flexing over Eagles TE Dallas Goedert during last Sunday's loss to the Eagles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
- CB Trevon Diggs was fined $9,577 for unsportsmanlike conduct after taking off his helmet following an Eagles touchdown.
SIGNINGS
- DT Carlos Watkins signed to active roster from practice squad.
INJURIES
- OT Matt Waletzko placed on injured reserve.
GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS
- RB Malik Davis
- TE Sean McKeon
INJURIES
- QB Russell Wilson (hamstring) has been ruled out versus the Jets after initially being listed as questionable. Brett Rypien will start in Wilson's place on Sunday.
GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS
SIGNINGS
- P Jack Fox has signed a three-year extension that includes a league-high $3.775 million per year at his position and $7.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
INJURIES
- WR D.J. Chark (ankle) has been placed on injured reserve.
- DB Bobby Price (knee) has been placed on injured reserve.
- DL Joshua Paschal activated from PUP list.
- CB Jerry Jacobs activated from PUP list.
GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS
INJURIES
- WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring) has been activated from injured reserve.
- WR Randall Cobb (ankle) has been placed on IR and will miss the next four games at least.
- OG Jake Hanson placed on IR
- LT David Bakhtiari (knee; questionable) has been added to the injury report versus the Commanders.
- DL Devonte Wyatt (illness; questionable) has been added to the injury report.
GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS
INJURIES
- LB Christian Harris activated from injured reserve.
GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS
- WR Dezmon Patmon
- WR Ethan Fernea
GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS
OTHER NEWS
- LB Willie Gay was activated to the active roster after serving a four-game suspension for violating NFL personal conduct policy.
INJURIES
- RB Joshua Kelley (knee) placed on injured reserve.
GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS
FINES
- CB Jalen Ramsey was fined $15,914 for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Panthers QB P.J. Walker in Week 6, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports.
SIGNINGS
- OT Brandon Shell (active roster)
GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS
FINES
- RB Dalvin Cook was fined $7,426 for throwing the football into the stands after his game-winning 53-yard touchdown run in Miami, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
INJURIES
- QB Mac Jones (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday night versus the Bears.
GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS
GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS
INJURIES
- CB Isaiah Dunn placed on injured reserve.
INJURIES
- OT Josh Wells activated from injured reserve.
- CB Carlton Davis (hip) downgraded to out versus Panthers.
GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS
INJURIES
- QB Carson Wentz (finger) has been placed on injured reserve and will miss the next four games at least. Wentz underwent surgery on his right ring finger on Oct. 17 and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks.
GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS
- FB/TE Alex Armah
- WR Kyric McGowan