Longtime Chargers CB Antonio Cromartie, DT Corey Liuget sign one-day contracts to retire with the organization

Published: Oct 22, 2022 at 06:56 PM
The Chargers are letting two former key defensive players sign one-day contracts to retire with the organization.

Los Angeles announced cornerback Antonio Cromartie and defensive tackle Corey Liuget made the deal official on Saturday.

Cromartie, drafted by the Chargers at No. 19 overall in the 2006 draft, played his first four seasons with the team. In his second season, the cornerback led the league with 10 interceptions, earning a Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro nod. Cromartie finished with 15 interceptions, having returned two of them for a touchdown.

Cromarite reflected on how much it meant for the team to draft him out of Florida State.

"Honestly for me, it's always [been] home. No matter how we split up, no matter what went on, Chargers have always been home," Cromartie told the team's website. "One, they gave me the opportunity to go after a dream that I had since a little kid. Chargers nation, Bolt nation and everything else will always be home to me. They hold dear to my heart."

As for Liuget, he was selected No. 18 overall in the 2011 draft. He went on to play eight seasons as a member of the Chargers. Liuget was a dependable starter, as he went on to start 103 out of the 108 games he played in. He recorded 207 tackles, 59 tackles for loss and 24 sacks.

Liuget shared the impact the organization has made in his life.

"Being there for eight years, some of the relationships I made and the people there, they impacted my life," Liuget told the team's website. "That was one of the greatest things that could have ever happened to me, playing for that organization.

"They changed my life and my family's life. I'm very thankful for them," Liuget said. "Me retiring as a Charger is a true honor."

Even though Cromartie and Liuget never played a snap together due to both playing in different seasons, both players can now officially say they shared the same retirement day as a Charger.

