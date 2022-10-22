Around the NFL

Lions sign punter Jack Fox to three-year extension

Published: Oct 22, 2022 at 09:42 AM
Michael_Baca_1400x1000
Michael Baca

Digital Content Editor

The Detroit Lions are making Jack Fox the league's highest-paid punter.

Fox is signing a three-year extension that will pay him a league-high $3.775 million per year at his position, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. Rapoport adds that the deal includes $7.5 million guaranteed.

The team has since announced the news.

"Jack has earned everything he has accomplished in his young career, and he sets a great example for his teammates with his professionalism and work ethic," Lions general manager Brad Holmes said, via the team's official website. "We are thrilled to have him as a leader on our team for years to come. I would like to thank Jack, his agent Sean Kiernan, and Brandon Sosna for doing a great job in helping us reach this agreement."

Fox, 26, is not only a reliable punter that averages 49.1 yards per punt for his young career, but serves as the team's primary holder on field goals and has the ability to kick off with a high touchback rate. The third-year pro has also earned a reputation of being a threat on fake punt plays, going 3-of-4 passing for 44 yards in his career and earning first downs on each of those completions.

Fox found his way to Detroit after going undrafted in 2019 and signing with the team's practice squad after getting released by the Kansas City Chiefs. He earned the job going into 2020 and was elected to the Pro Bowl following a rookie season where he averaged 49.1 yards per punt. Fox followed up that season with an even higher 49.2 average in 2021, which set the team's single-season record.

With Fox set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2023, the Lions have now secured a key part of the special teams unit through 2026.

