Chiefs LB Willie Gay suspended four games for violating NFL personal conduct policy

Published: Sep 19, 2022
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. was suspended four games without pay for violation on Monday of the NFL's personal conduct policy, according to the league transaction wire.

Gay's suspension stems from an arrest for misdemeanor criminal damage in January in Overland Park, Kansas. Gay is eligible to return to the Chiefs' active roster on Oct. 17, following his team's Week 6 game against the Buffalo Bills, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.

Gay, 24, was alleged to have caused criminal damage of less than $1,000 that, per a District Court of Johnson County (Kansas) affidavit, included a door frame, wall and vacuum. Gay pled not guilty and, in June, agreed to a plea deal that included a diversion program, Pelissero reported.

The Chiefs will be without Gay for upcoming games against the Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Las Vegas Raiders and Bills.

The Chiefs' 2022 NFL Draft second-round pick, Gay has started each of his team's two games this year and has compiled 16 tackles. For his three-year career, Gay has played in 30 games with 21 starts, recording 103 tackles and two interceptions.

