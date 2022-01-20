Chiefs LB Willie Gay Jr. arrested for misdemeanor criminal damage

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. was arrested Wednesday night in Overland Park, Kansas, for misdemeanor criminal damage, according to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.

Gay, 23, was arrested at 10:30 p.m. local time and booked at the Johnson County Jail, where he remains Thursday morning. Gay's booking alleges his arrest was for criminal damage of less than $1,000. Per a District Court of Johnson County affidavit, the damaged property included a vacuum cleaner, a wall and door frame. The class B non-person misdemeanor "constitutes a domestic violence offense," per the affidavit.

Gay's representative, Maxx Lepselter, told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport that Gay got into an argument with his son's mother while at her house and broke a vacuum.

Gay's court hearing is around 1:30 p.m. local time on Thursday, according to police.

A Chiefs spokesperson told NFL.com that the "club is aware of the incident."

A second-round pick by the Chiefs in the 2020 NFL Draft, Gay has started 11 of 12 games played this season, logging 48 tackles, two interceptions and 0.5 sacks. The second-year linebacker played 17 snaps in Kansas City's wild-card win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Jan. 16.