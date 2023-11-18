NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Nov. 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- G Michael Dunn (calf) activated from injured reserve.
SIGNINGS
- LB Rashaan Evans is being signed to the active roster from the practice squad after being elevated for the last few games, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
INJURIES
- WR Jamal Agnew (shoulder/ribs) placed on injured reserve
- WR Parker Washington (knee) activated from injured reserve.
INJURIES
- TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) will be activated from injured reserve before the team heads to Cleveland for Sunday's game against the Browns, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.