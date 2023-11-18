Around the NFL

Bears activate RB Khalil Herbert (ankle) from injured reserve ahead of game vs. Lions

Published: Nov 18, 2023 at 05:02 PM
Coral_Smith_1400x1000
Coral Smith

Digital Content Producer

The Chicago Bears have activated running back Khalil Herbert off of injured reserve ahead of their game against the Detroit Lions, the team announced Saturday, paving the way for the back to make his return to the field this Sunday.

Herbert, who opened the year as the Bears' starting RB, has been unavailable for the past month and a half as he worked through an ankle injury.

He had a strong start to the 2023 season, accumulating a team-leading 272 rushing yards before suffering the ankle injury in Week 5.

After missing five games while on injured reserve, Herbert was designated to return to practice this week. After practicing only in a limited capacity on Wednesday, Herbert was a full participant the next two days, culminating in the team's decision to activate him ahead of Week 11.

While Herbert was on injured reserve, D’Onta Foreman led the group of Bears RBs filling his shoes, starting all five games Herbert missed and recording 80-plus yards in each of the last two weeks.

Now that Herbert has returned, it remains to be seen what the approach will be going forward in regards to splitting time between the two backs and with the rest of the rushing corps, starting with Sunday's game versus the Lions.

Herbert also isn't the only Bears starter expected to make his return on Sunday in Detroit. Quarterback Justin Fields, who has been recovering from a dislocated right thumb, is also set to make his first start since Week 6.

The Bears and Lions kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Related Content

news

Dolphins activating RB De'Von Achane (knee) off injured reserve ahead of matchup with Raiders

The Dolphins are activating running back De'Von Achane off of injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game versus the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, an indication that the rookie is ready take the field for the first time since Week 5.
news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring) not activated off injured reserve for Week 11

The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver is not going to be activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday night's game against the Denver Broncos. Jefferson was questionable coming into the game but remains on injured reserve.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Nov. 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Steelers plan to activate TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) from injured reserve

Tight end Pat Freiermuth is expected to be activated from injured reserve ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 11 game against the Cleveland Browns, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday.
news

Bears QB Justin Fields (right thumb) has no injury designation, good to go Sunday vs. Lions

Justin Fields is good to go for his return to the field on Sunday. Fields had no injury designation Friday and will start as expected against the host Detroit Lions in a Week 11 tilt after missing four games with a right thumb injury.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow has torn ligament in right wrist, will miss remainder of 2023 season

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow is out for the remainder of the 2023 season after suffering a torn ligament in his right wrist in Thursday's loss to the Ravens, head coach Zac Taylor announced.
news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford (thumb) set to start vs. Seahawks

After missing one start due to a thumb injury, Rams QB Matthew Stafford will return to the starting lineup for L.A.'s Week 11 tilt against the Seattle Seahawks. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Jets WR Garrett Wilson (elbow) questionable for Week 11 vs. Bills

The New York Jets' top receiver, Garrett Wilson, is questionable for Sunday's AFC East showdown against the Buffalo Bills. Wilson has been limited all week in practices due to an elbow injury. Head coach Robert Saleh said Friday that "everything is positive" with Wilson but noted he must be cleared to play.
news

RB Saquon Barkley: I'd go 'insane' thinking about contract conundrum amid Giants' 2023 season

With the Giants relying on Saquon Barkley to help save a lost season, the star running back says it's better not to think about the contract conundrum following a dramatic offseason of negotiations.
news

Browns hosting free-agent QB Joe Flacco for workout

The Cleveland Browns are hosting a QB workout Friday morning, with former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco among them, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.