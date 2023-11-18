Bears activate RB Khalil Herbert (ankle) from injured reserve ahead of game vs. Lions

The Chicago Bears have activated running back Khalil Herbert off of injured reserve ahead of their game against the Detroit Lions, the team announced Saturday, paving the way for the back to make his return to the field this Sunday.

Herbert, who opened the year as the Bears' starting RB, has been unavailable for the past month and a half as he worked through an ankle injury.

He had a strong start to the 2023 season, accumulating a team-leading 272 rushing yards before suffering the ankle injury in Week 5.

After missing five games while on injured reserve, Herbert was designated to return to practice this week. After practicing only in a limited capacity on Wednesday, Herbert was a full participant the next two days, culminating in the team's decision to activate him ahead of Week 11.

While Herbert was on injured reserve, D’Onta Foreman led the group of Bears RBs filling his shoes, starting all five games Herbert missed and recording 80-plus yards in each of the last two weeks.

Now that Herbert has returned, it remains to be seen what the approach will be going forward in regards to splitting time between the two backs and with the rest of the rushing corps, starting with Sunday's game versus the Lions.

Herbert also isn't the only Bears starter expected to make his return on Sunday in Detroit. Quarterback Justin Fields, who has been recovering from a dislocated right thumb, is also set to make his first start since Week 6.