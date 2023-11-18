Dolphins activating RB De'Von Achane (knee) off injured reserve ahead of matchup with Raiders

In Weeks 3-5, the rookie had 37 carries for 455 yards (12.3 yards per carry) and five touchdowns. He also added 63 receiving yards and two more scores on eight receptions.

His activation comes at the perfect time for a Dolphins team currently in charge of the AFC East.

Miami remains the NFL's No. 1 offense in both scoring and yardage, but it went 1-2 in its three games preceding a Week 10 bye and managed just 45 and 78 total rushing yards in the first two of those contests.

Achane is still listed as questionable and will need to clear inactives on Sunday, but he promises to boost those numbers whenever and for however long he sees the field.

Just as Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle have been serving as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's dangerous duo in receiving game, the backfield against Las Vegas could be humming with the speedy coupling of Achane and Raheem Mostert.