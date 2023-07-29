NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, July 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- OG Matt Hennessy will be back "sooner than later" after leaving practice Thursday with an injury, head coach Arthur Smith announced Saturday.
SIGNINGS
- DL Justin Ellis
- OLB Kemoko Turay
ROSTER CUTS
- DL Eddie Goldman won't be with the team this season, per Smith.
- LB Dorian Etheridge, per Smith
SIGNINGS
- QB Jake Luton
VISITS
- QBs Reid Sinnett and Drew Plitt are working out for Bengals on Saturday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. This follows head coach Zac Taylor saying Friday that the team would add a quarterback as Joe Burrow recovers from a calf strain.
ROSTER CUTS
- CB Bopete Keyes (finger) waived with an injury designation.
OTHER NEWS
- RT Mike McGlinchey has been excused from practice for personal reasons.
INJURIES
- DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson (leg) will return to practice today on a limited basis, head coach Dan Campbell announced Saturday.
INJURIES
- RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) missed Saturday's practice
- CB L'Jarius Sneed (knee) missed Saturday's practice, with the injury being one he had in the offseason.
- S Nazeeh Johnson (right knee) left Saturday's practice early
VISITS
- RB Ezekiel Elliott is visiting the Patriots Saturday, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.