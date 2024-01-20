News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Jan. 20

Published: Jan 20, 2024 at 09:57 AM
Atlanta Falcons
2023 · 7-10-0

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • Lions OC Ben Johnson will have his head coaching interview today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Los Angeles Chargers
2023 · 5-12-0

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • Rams DC Raheem Morris will have his head coaching interview today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
  • Lions OC Ben Johnson will have his head coaching interview today, per Rapoport.
  • Lions DC Aaron Glenn will have his head coaching interview today, per Rapoport.
Seattle Seahawks
2023 · 9-8-0

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • Lions OC Ben Johnson will have his head coaching interview today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Washington Commanders
2023 · 4-13-0

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • Lions DC Aaron Glenn will have his head coaching interview today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

