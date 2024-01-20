NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Jan. 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
COACHING INTERVIEWS
- Lions OC Ben Johnson will have his head coaching interview today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- Rams DC Raheem Morris will have his head coaching interview today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- Lions OC Ben Johnson will have his head coaching interview today, per Rapoport.
- Lions DC Aaron Glenn will have his head coaching interview today, per Rapoport.
