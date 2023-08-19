NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Aug. 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
SIGNINGS
- DT Robert Cooper
- DT Caleb Sanders
- DT Marvin Wilson
- LB Quinton Bell
- LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams
ROSTER CUTS
- WR Tyrie Cleveland was waived with an injury designation.
- DT Noah Elliss was waived with an injury designation.
- CB Zech McPhearson was waived with an injury designation.
- CB Greedy Williams
- P Ty Zentner
SIGNINGS
- RB Wayne Taulapapa
INJURIES
- DL Jonathan Allen is dealing with plantar fasciitis, which is not considered serious, per head coach Ron Rivera.
