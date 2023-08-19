NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Aug. 19

Around the NFL

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Philadelphia Eagles
SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Seattle Seahawks
SIGNINGS

  • RB Wayne Taulapapa
Washington Commanders
INJURIES

  • DL Jonathan Allen is dealing with plantar fasciitis, which is not considered serious, per head coach Ron Rivera.

news

Giants' Brian Daboll on Sterling Shepard's return, first catch since ACL tear: 'It was good for him'

Among the other promising moments the Giants offense exhibited in Friday's preseason contest was the 2023 debut of Sterling Shepard, marking the wide receiver's first game action since suffering a season-ending ACL injury last September.
news

Falcons first-round RB Bijan Robinson dazzles in preseason debut

On his first preseason carry, Falcons RB Bijan Robinson gained 12 yards, a first down and showed just what all the hype has been about. 
news

2023 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Friday's doubleheader

Daniel Jones and the starting offense looked sensational in the Giants' win over the Panthers, while Bijan Robinson and the Falcons offered up plenty of reason for optimism in a tie with the Bengals. 
news

Bryce Young-led Panthers offense gets just three points as offensive line struggles mount

Rookie QB Bryce Young was hit and harassed often in his two drives, leading Carolina to just three points in the process against the host New York Giants on Friday night. 
news

Ravens sign pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney to one-year deal

The Baltimore Ravens announced on Friday they have reached a deal with Clowney. NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Clowney's deal is for one season.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Aug. 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Dak Prescott: Cowboys' camp fights show team is 'nobody's little brother'

Th Cowboys' intrasquad scuffle this week might have caused a ruckus outside the locker room, but inside, both the offense and defense said the altercations portend big things in 2023.
news

Commanders name Sam Howell starting quarterback for 2023 season

﻿Sam Howell﻿ has been named the Washington Commanders' starting quarterback for the 2023 NFL season. Commanders coach Ron Rivera made the announcement Friday morning.
news

Browns' Kevin Stefanski backs kicker Cade York despite latest field goal misses

Cleveland Browns kicker ﻿Cade York﻿ has been under the microscope after an up-and-down rookie season and some preseason flubs.
news

Despite Marcus Mariota's preseason struggles, Eagles HC Nick Sirianni isn't open to QB2 competition

After Marcus Mariota struggled through two preseason games, it looks like there is a slim chance rookie Tanner McKee could unseat the QB for the No. 2 spot behind Hurts. "Way too early on this. Marcus is our backup," coach Nick Sirianni said. 
news

2023 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Browns-Eagles tie on Thursday night

Cleveland and Philadelphia came away from their Week 2 preseason tilt with an 18-18 tie. 