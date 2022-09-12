NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Sept. 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- LS Clark Harris is expected to miss extended time after suffering torn biceps, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
SIGNINGS
- LS Cal Adomitis, from the practice squad, per Pelissero.
INJURIES
- QB Dak Prescott's thumb surgery will be performed by Dr. Thomas Diliberti at the Texas Hand & Arm Center on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. A more definitive timeline for Prescott's return will be available after surgery, according to Rapoport.
- OG Connor McGovern sustained a high-ankle sprain in Sunday night's loss to the Buccaneers, according to Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones, per NFL Network's Jane Slater. Jones added that it will be about a week or so before McGovern returns.
INJURIES
- WR KJ Hamler (knee/hip) is expected to play versus the Seahawks on Monday night and feels every bit himself speed wise, NFL Network's James Palmer reports. Hamler, who is listed as questionable, is coming off a torn ACL early he suffered last season.
- DE Randy Gregory (shoulder/knee; questionable) is also expected to play against Seattle, per Palmer.
INJURIES
- LB Krys Barnes is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain and calf injury during Sunday's loss to the Vikings, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. Pelissero adds that Barnes will miss some time, but the initial hope is he will return in a few weeks. Barnes was carted off the field with an aircast on his leg.
INJURIES
- WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) will have an MRI to determine the extent of his injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. With a quick turnaround this Thursday against the Chiefs, Rapoport adds that missing the Week 2 game makes sense. Allen suffered the injury during Sunday's win versus the Raiders and was ruled out.
SIGNINGS
- DL Christian Covington, from the practice squad, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
INJURIES
- DT Phidarian Mathis is set for season-ending knee surgery after suffering a torn meniscus in Sunday's opener, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. The second-round rookie is expected to make a full recovery for 2023, per Rapoport.