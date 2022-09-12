Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Sept. 12

Published: Sep 12, 2022 at 12:10 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
0-1-0

INJURIES

  • LS Clark Harris is expected to miss extended time after suffering torn biceps, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.


SIGNINGS

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
0-1-0

INJURIES

  • QB Dak Prescott's thumb surgery will be performed by Dr. Thomas Diliberti at the Texas Hand & Arm Center on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. A more definitive timeline for Prescott's return will be available after surgery, according to Rapoport.
  • OG Connor McGovern sustained a high-ankle sprain in Sunday night's loss to the Buccaneers, according to Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones, per NFL Network's Jane Slater. Jones added that it will be about a week or so before McGovern returns.
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
0-0-0

INJURIES

  • WR KJ Hamler (knee/hip) is expected to play versus the Seahawks on Monday night and feels every bit himself speed wise, NFL Network's James Palmer reports. Hamler, who is listed as questionable, is coming off a torn ACL early he suffered last season.
  • DE Randy Gregory (shoulder/knee; questionable) is also expected to play against Seattle, per Palmer.
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
0-1-0

INJURIES

  • LB Krys Barnes is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain and calf injury during Sunday's loss to the Vikings, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. Pelissero adds that Barnes will miss some time, but the initial hope is he will return in a few weeks. Barnes was carted off the field with an aircast on his leg.
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
1-0-0

INJURIES

  • WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) will have an MRI to determine the extent of his injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. With a quick turnaround this Thursday against the Chiefs, Rapoport adds that missing the Week 2 game makes sense. Allen suffered the injury during Sunday's win versus the Raiders and was ruled out.


SIGNINGS

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
1-0-0

INJURIES

  • DT Phidarian Mathis is set for season-ending knee surgery after suffering a torn meniscus in Sunday's opener, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. The second-round rookie is expected to make a full recovery for 2023, per Rapoport.

Related Content

Falcons' Arthur Smith on collapse vs. Saints: 'You buried us in May. Bury us again. We don't care'

Following another blown fourth-quarter lead on Sunday, Falcons coach Arthur Smith once again pushed back about the perception of his team.

Tyreek Hill: Mike McDaniel showed 'a lot of cojones' in first win with Dolphins

Tyreek Hill is among several Dolphins players that loved Mike McDaniel's aggressiveness that led to a win over the Patriots in the rookie head coach's debut.

Lovie Smith cites 'gassed' defense as reason Texans played for tie vs. Colts: 'Better than a potential loss'

Facing a fourth-and-3 at midfield with 26 seconds remaining in overtime, Lovie Smith elected to punt the ball instead of playing for the win. The Texans coach said his tired defense was the main reason for the decision.

Kyler Murray on Cardinals' blowout loss to Chiefs: 'They kicked our ass'

The Cardinals' defense had zero answers for Patrick Mahomes, allowing the quarterback to dice them up for 360 yards and five touchdowns. The offense couldn't keep pace, either.

Brothers Amon-Ra and Equanimeous St. Brown score TDs two minutes apart for Lions, Bears

Sunday was a special day for the St. Brown family. Brothers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Equanimeous St. Brown scored touchdowns just two minutes and 14 seconds apart for the Lions and Bears, respectively.

Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson dominates Packers with career-best 184 yards

Justin Jefferson now has 15 career games with 100-plus receiving yards, tied with Cooper Kupp for second-most since 2020.

Giants coach Brian Daboll on two-point decision: 'Going for the win. We're going to be aggressive'

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll didn't flinch when poised with the question of whether to go for two and a potential win in his first game in charge of an NFL team.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (thumb) requires surgery, to miss several weeks

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will require surgery on a fractured thumb on his throwing hand Sunday night against the Buccaneers and will miss several weeks.

Giants RB Saquon Barkley on return to form in 194-yard day: 'Just enjoy the process'

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley was the star of the show in the team's surprising opening day win over the Titans, and he flashed burst rarely seen in recent injury-plagued seasons.

Aaron Rodgers on Packers loss: 'We hurt ourselves many times, myself included'

Matt LaFleur fell on the sword for the Packers' Week 1 performance, but Aaron Rodgers preached patience after the Vikings' 23-7 win in Minnesota.

49ers QB Trey Lance after loss to Bears: 'I have a lot of stuff to clean up'

The Trey Lance Era in San Francisco got off to a rough start Sunday in a 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears. Lance told reporters after the game that he has "a lot of stuff to clean up, for sure."

