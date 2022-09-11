2022 NFL season kickoff: Four things to watch for in Broncos-Seahawks prime-time game





Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season concludes in Seattle, where the table is set for a juicy plotline that for many will take precedence over the actual matchup between the Broncos and Seahawks.

Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle should make for a great Monday night opener, and the 33-year-old has a chance to enter rare territory with a victory.

With a win over the Seahawks on MNF, Wilson will be one step closer to becoming just the fifth quarterback in NFL history to notch a win over all 32 teams in the NFL. The Broncos QB will have two chances to beat the Los Angeles Chargers (Week 6, 18) in order to officially join Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning, and Brett Favre, but that won’t happen unless he beats his former team in Week 1.

Wilson joins Brady, Manning, Favre and Joe Montana as the only QBs to win 100-plus games with a team and later face that team, and only Manning lost his homecoming (2013 at Indianapolis). Wilson also joins Brady and Favre as the only QBs to win 50-plus games in a stadium and then return to face their old team in that stadium.

Here are four things to watch when the Seahawks play host to the Broncos: