NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, May 1

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
FIFTH-YEAR OPTIONS
- CB Jeff Okudah, acquired in a trade with Detroit, is not eligible for a fifth-year option, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. When the Lions agreed to pay $1.5M of his 2023 salary to facilitate the trade, his option was off the table, per Rapoport. Okudah's contract in Atlanta is for one year, $3.682 million.
FIFTH-YEAR OPTIONS
- LB Patrick Queen's fifth-year option on his rookie contract is being declined, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
SIGNINGS
- RB Latavius Murray signed a one-year deal, the team announced.
FIFTH-YEAR OPTIONS
- DT Derrick Brown had the fifth-year option of his rookie contract exercised, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per a source.
- CB C.J. Henderson's fifth-year option was declined by the Panthers, the team announced.
FIFTH-YEAR OPTIONS
- LT Jedrick Wills had the fifth-year option of his rookie contract exercised, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
FIFTH-YEAR OPTIONS
- WR Jerry Jeudy's fifth-year option will be exercised, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
SIGNINGS
- BYU CB Kaleb Hayes was one of 11 undrafted free agents signed by the Jaguars on Monday, the team, announced.
SIGNINGS
- RB Jerick McKinnon is expected to re-sign with the Chiefs, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. The veteran RB enjoyed a re-emergence in 2022 with Kansas City, gaining 803 yards from scrimmage and scoring 10 touchdowns.
SIGNINGS
- Bowling Green TE Christian Sims is one of 24 undrafted free agents signed by the Rams, the team announced Monday.
FIFTH-YEAR OPTIONS
- OL Cesar Ruiz's fifth-year option is not being picked up by the Saints, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
SIGNINGS
- WR Willie Snead re-signed on one-year deal.