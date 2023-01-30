NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Jan. 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
HC INTERVIEWS
- Lou Anarumo, current Bengals defensive coordinator, has been requested for an interview for the Cardinals head coaching position, Good Morning Football's Peter Schrager reported Monday.
- Brian Callahan, current Bengals offensive coordinator, has been requested for an interview for the Cardinals head coaching position, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday.
OTHER NEWS
- TE Dawson Knox was named to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games as an alternate.
- OT Dion Dawkins was named to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games as an alternate.
- OG Rodger Saffold was named to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games as an alternate.
OTHER NEWS
- OG Wyatt Teller was named to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games as an alternate.
OTHER NEWS
- C Tyler Biadasz was named to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games as an alternate.
OTHER NEWS
- WR Amon-Ra St. Brown was named to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games as an alternate.
- OT Penei Sewell was named to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games as an alternate.
OTHER NEWS
- OL Elgton Jenkins was named to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games as an alternate.
OTHER NEWS
- DeMeco Ryans, current 49ers defensive coordinator, could meet with the Texans as soon as this afternoon and potentially finalize a a deal this week to become Houston's next head coach, NFL Network Ian Rapoport reported Monday. Ryans is considered as the top candidate to land the Texans HC job, per Rapoport.
OTHER NEWS
- DB/KR Jamal Agnew was named to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games as an alternate.
INJURIES
- CB L'Jarius Sneed is in the concussion protocol, per head coach Andy Reid. Sneed exited Sunday's win over the Bengals in the first quarter due to the injury.
OTHER NEWS
- P AJ Cole was named to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games as an alternate.
OTHER NEWS
- Kellen Moore, former Cowboys OC, has been hired as the Chargers' new offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday, per sources.
OTHER NEWS
- CB Jalen Ramsey was named to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games as an alternate.
SIGNINGS
- DL Sheldon Day (reserve/futures contract)
OTHER NEWS
- DE Danielle Hunter was named to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games as an alternate.
OTHER NEWS
- C Ben Jones was named to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games as an alternate.