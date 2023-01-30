Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Jan. 30

Published: Jan 30, 2023 at 01:58 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Related Links

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
2022 · 4-13-0

HC INTERVIEWS

  • Lou Anarumo, current Bengals defensive coordinator, has been requested for an interview for the Cardinals head coaching position, Good Morning Football's Peter Schrager reported Monday.
  • Brian Callahan, current Bengals offensive coordinator, has been requested for an interview for the Cardinals head coaching position, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday.
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2022 · 13-3-0

OTHER NEWS

  • TE Dawson Knox was named to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games as an alternate. 
  • OT Dion Dawkins was named to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games as an alternate. 
  • OG Rodger Saffold was named to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games as an alternate. 
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2022 · 7-10-0

OTHER NEWS

  • OG Wyatt Teller was named to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games as an alternate. 
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
2022 · 12-5-0

OTHER NEWS

  • C Tyler Biadasz was named to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games as an alternate. 
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
2022 · 9-8-0

OTHER NEWS

  • WR Amon-Ra St. Brown was named to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games as an alternate. 
  • OT Penei Sewell was named to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games as an alternate. 
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
2022 · 8-9-0

OTHER NEWS

  • OL Elgton Jenkins was named to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games as an alternate.
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
2022 · 3-13-1

OTHER NEWS

  • DeMeco Ryans, current 49ers defensive coordinator, could meet with the Texans as soon as this afternoon and potentially finalize a a deal this week to become Houston's next head coach, NFL Network Ian Rapoport reported Monday. Ryans is considered as the top candidate to land the Texans HC job, per Rapoport.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2022 · 9-8-0

OTHER NEWS

  • DB/KR Jamal Agnew was named to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games as an alternate. 
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2022 · 14-3-0

INJURIES

  • CB L'Jarius Sneed is in the concussion protocol, per head coach Andy Reid. Sneed exited Sunday's win over the Bengals in the first quarter due to the injury.
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
2022 · 6-11-0

OTHER NEWS

  • P AJ Cole was named to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games as an alternate. 
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
2022 · 10-7-0

OTHER NEWS

  • Kellen Moore, former Cowboys OC, has been hired as the Chargers' new offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday, per sources.
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
2022 · 5-12-0

OTHER NEWS

  • CB Jalen Ramsey was named to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games as an alternate. 
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
2022 · 13-4-0

SIGNINGS


OTHER NEWS

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
2022 · 7-10-0

OTHER NEWS

  • C Ben Jones was named to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games as an alternate. 

Related Content

news

NFL sets salary cap at $224.8 million per team in 2023

The NFL informed teams Monday that the 2023 salary cap would be a record $224.8 million per club, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday.

news

Chargers hire ex-Cowboys OC Kellen Moore as new offensive coordinator

The Los Angeles Chargers are expected to hire former Cowboys OC Kellen Moore as their new offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday.

news

Cardinals request interviews with Bengals DC Lou Anarumo, OC Brian Callahan for head coaching job

Bengals DC Lou Anarumo and OC Brian Callahan have been requested for interviews for the Arizona Cardinals' vacant head coaching position.

news

Kyle Shanahan explains decision not to challenge DeVonta Smith catch in 49ers' NFC title game loss

The NFC title game got away from the 49ers as quarterback injuries finally caught up with Kyle Shanahan's club. Perhaps the match might have unfolded differently had the Eagles not converted a fourth-and-3 deep shot to DeVonta Smith for 29 yards on the opening drive.

news

Lane Johnson fights through torn adductor for chance at another title: 'My sense of urgency is high'

Lane Johnson wasn't about to let a torn adductor in his groin stop him from battling for a chance to hoist another Lombardi Trophy. The Eagles' star right tackle suffered the injury on Christmas Eve but is now heading to Super Bowl LVII.

news

Chris Jones, 'the most unstoppable man in football,' leads Chiefs defense to Super Bowl LVII

Kansas City Chiefs star defensive tackle Chris Jones entered Sunday's AFC Championship Game without a postseason sack in 13 games. The drought ended in a massive way in the Chiefs' 23-20 win over Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

news

Bengals HC Zac Taylor on Joseph Ossai's late-hit penalty: 'We're not going to make it about one play'

Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai had a late hit on quarterback Patrick Mahomes that resulted in Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker knocking down the game-winning 45-yard field goal. After the game, Ossai was fighting back emotions in the locker room, but head coach Zac Taylor does not blame him, saying, "we're not going to make it about one play."

news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce after beating Bengals: 'Burrowhead, my (expletive). It's Mahomes' house!'

There was a lot of trash talk leading up to Sunday's AFC Championship Game. Following the Chiefs' last-second win, tight end Travis Kelce had a succinct response to the pre-game "Burrowhead" narrative.

news

Chiefs defeat Bengals to advance to Super Bowl LVII, will face Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, in the AFC Championship Game Sunday to advance to Super Bowl LVII, where they will take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

Jalen Hurts, Eagles find 'way to get it going' to earn Super Bowl berth

Jalen Hurts' breakout season reached new heights after a 31-7 win over the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday and it is now set to culminate on Feb. 12 in Super Bowl LVII.

news

Jalen Hurts on Haason Reddick's NFC title game performance vs. 49ers: 'He's been a bad dude all year'

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts says linebacker Haason Reddick has "been a bad dude all year" after Sunday's NFC Championship Game win over the 49ers.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE