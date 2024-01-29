NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Jan. 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
COACHING NEWS
- Falcons WRs coach T.J. Yates is staying in Atlanta with new head coach Raheem Morris, NFL Network's James Palmer reported, per a source.
INJURIES
- DE Charles Omenihu suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Ravens, NFL Network's James Palmer reported, per a source.
COACHING INTERVIEWS
- The Seahawks are interviewing Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald for their vacant head coaching job, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday on Good Morning Football.
- The Seahawks are interviewing Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson for their head coaching vacancy, Pelissero reported.
COACHING INTERVIEWS
- The Buccaneers are interviewing former Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt for their vacant OC job today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
COACHING INTERVIEWS
- The Commanders are interviewing Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald for their vacant head coaching job, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
- The Commanders are interviewing Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson for their head coaching job, Pelissero reported.