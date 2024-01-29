News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Jan. 29

Published: Jan 29, 2024 at 04:18 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Related Links

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
2023 · 7-10-0

COACHING NEWS

  • Falcons WRs coach T.J. Yates is staying in Atlanta with new head coach Raheem Morris, NFL Network's James Palmer reported, per a source.
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2023 · 11-6-0

INJURIES

  • DE Charles Omenihu suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Ravens, NFL Network's James Palmer reported, per a source.
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
2023 · 9-8-0

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • The Seahawks are interviewing Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald for their vacant head coaching job, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday on Good Morning Football.
  • The Seahawks are interviewing Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson for their head coaching vacancy, Pelissero reported.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2023 · 9-8-0

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • The Buccaneers are interviewing former Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt for their vacant OC job today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
2023 · 4-13-0

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • The Commanders are interviewing Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald for their vacant head coaching job, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
  • The Commanders are interviewing Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson for their head coaching job, Pelissero reported.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Jan. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Jan. 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Jan. 26

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Jan. 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Jan. 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Jan. 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Jan. 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Jan. 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Jan. 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Jan. 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.