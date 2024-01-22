News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Jan. 22

Published: Jan 22, 2024
Chicago Bears
2023 · 7-10-0

HIRINGS

  • The Bears are working towards a deal to hire Shane Waldron as their new offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
Cleveland Browns
2023 · 11-6-0

INJURIES

  • QB Deshaun Watson, who underwent surgery on the displaced fracture in his throwing shoulder, is coming along well, according to general manager Andrew Berry. The team anticipates Watson will be on a normal schedule, Berry added.
Detroit Lions
2023 · 12-5-0

SIGNINGS

  • TE Zach Ertz is signing with the Lions and will start out on the practice squad to potentially be elevated for the NFC Championship Game, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
Jacksonville Jaguars
2023 · 9-8-0

COACHING HIRES

  • The Jaguars are hiring Ryan Nielsen as their new defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
Philadelphia Eagles
2023 · 11-6-0

OTHER NEWS

  • General manager Howie Roseman and head coach Nick Sirianni will hold a press conference on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported. Garafolo adds this indicates Sirianni will be back in 2024.
San Francisco 49ers
2023 · 12-5-0

INJURIES

  • WR Deebo Samuel does not have a fracture in his left shoulder, further testing revelaed, but his status for the NFC Championship Game remains uncertain, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday on Good Morning Football
Tennessee Titans
2023 · 6-11-0

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • Bengals OC Brian Callahan is having an in-person interview for the Titans head coach job on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
  • Panthers OC Thomas Brown is having an in-person interview for the Titans head coach job on Monday morning, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported, per a source.

