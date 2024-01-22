NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Jan. 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
HIRINGS
- The Bears are working towards a deal to hire Shane Waldron as their new offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
INJURIES
- QB Deshaun Watson, who underwent surgery on the displaced fracture in his throwing shoulder, is coming along well, according to general manager Andrew Berry. The team anticipates Watson will be on a normal schedule, Berry added.
COACHING HIRES
- The Jaguars are hiring Ryan Nielsen as their new defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
OTHER NEWS
- General manager Howie Roseman and head coach Nick Sirianni will hold a press conference on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported. Garafolo adds this indicates Sirianni will be back in 2024.
INJURIES
- WR Deebo Samuel does not have a fracture in his left shoulder, further testing revelaed, but his status for the NFC Championship Game remains uncertain, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday on Good Morning Football.
COACHING INTERVIEWS
- Bengals OC Brian Callahan is having an in-person interview for the Titans head coach job on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- Panthers OC Thomas Brown is having an in-person interview for the Titans head coach job on Monday morning, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported, per a source.