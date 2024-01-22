Around the NFL

Lions signing veteran TE Zach Ertz to practice squad

Published: Jan 22, 2024 at 11:44 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The NFC Championship Game-bound Detroit Lions are adding a well-known tight end.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday that the Lions are signing three-time Pro Bowler Zach Ertz, per sources informed of the situation.

Ertz will start on the club's practice squad with a chance to be elevated for the NFC Championship game in San Francisco, Pelissero added.

Related Links

The 33-year-old requested and secured his release from Arizona in late November after returning from a quad injury.

The Lions needed aid in the tight end room after No. 2 Brock Wright suffered a forearm injury in Detroit's Divisional Round win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Sunday, Wright caught a pivotal third-and-1 pass from Jared Goff, rumbling for 29 yards, a team-high. Coach Dan Campbell said after the game it didn't "look real good" for Wright's availability against the Niners.

Last week, the Lions placed tight end James Mitchell on IR and elevated backup Anthony Firkser to the active roster.

Star rookie Sam LaPorta, who caught nine passes for 65 yards on Sunday, has been battling through a knee injury suffered in the regular-season finale.

All the injuries made finding depth for the TE room necessary for the Lions. Adding a savvy veteran at this stage is about as good an addition as a team can hope for. Ertz reunites with former Arizona tight ends coach Steve Heiden in Detroit, which should aid in getting the veteran up to speed ahead of Sunday's contest.

Related Content

news

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni scheduled to meet with Philadelphia media on Wednesday

Nick Sirianni's future with the Philadelphia Eagles appears to be secure. Sirianni is scheduled to meet with the Philly media on Wednesday -- alongside general manager Howie Roseman -- a sign that he will be back as head coach for the 2024 season.
news

Jaguars hiring Ryan Nielsen as new defensive coordinator

The Jacksonville Jaguars are hiring former Atlanta Falcons DC Ryan Nielsen to run their defense, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Jan. 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Mike Evans enters free agency hoping to remain with Buccaneers: 'I would love to be back'

Mike Evans is set to be on of the top free agents in 2024, but the Buccaneers' all-time leading wide receiver is hoping to remain in Tampa Bay.
news

Sean McDermott on Bills' latest postseason loss to Chiefs: 'We were within a whisker of tying that game'

After losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round, Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott says he takes "full responsibility" for the team's result.
news

Bears to hire Shane Waldron as new offensive coordinator

The Chicago Bears are working towards a deal to hire Shane Waldron as their new offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Monday, per sources. 
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes relished first road playoff win of career: 'It's you versus everybody'

The Chiefs' two-time Most Valuable Player earned his first-ever true postseason road win, 27-24, over the Buffalo Bills, throwing for 215 yards, two touchdowns and a 131.6 passer rating on 17-of-23 passing.
news

Wide right again: Bills' playoff hopes extinguished after Tyler Bass misses game-tying kick

The Buffalo Bills saw their Super Bowl hopes end in familiar fashion Sunday night: a missed field goal attempt that sailed wide right of the uprights.
news

NFL Championship Weekend schedule finalized 

The NFL's final four matchups, start times and how to watch them are all finalized.
news

NFL playoffs: What We Learned from Chiefs' win over Bills in AFC Divisional Round

The Chiefs outlasted the Buffalo Bills, 27-24, on Sunday to advance to their sixth consecutive AFC Championship Game.
news

Baker Mayfield discusses future following loss to Lions: I can't say enough about this organization

Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers fell short of the NFC title game on Sunday, falling by eight points to the Lions. Mayfield discussed his future with the team after the game.