NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- RB Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh) will be questionable for Sunday's London game versus the Jaguars.
INJURIES
- S Jordan Poyer (knee) will be ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Dolphins, head coach Sean McDermott said on WGR550.
INJURIES
- WR Zay Jones (knee) will be out for Sunday's game against the Falcons in London, head coach Doug Pederson told reporters.
- WR Jamal Agnew (quad) will be a game-time decision, Pederson said, but added that they are optimistic he'll play.
- LB Devin Lloyd (thumb) did not travel with the Jaguars to London and has been ruled out, per the team.