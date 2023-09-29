News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 29

Published: Sep 29, 2023 at 11:23 AM
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Atlanta Falcons
2023 · 2-1-0

INJURIES

Buffalo Bills
2023 · 2-1-0

INJURIES

  • S Jordan Poyer (knee) will be ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Dolphins, head coach Sean McDermott said on WGR550.
Jacksonville Jaguars
2023 · 1-2-0

INJURIES

  • WR Zay Jones (knee) will be out for Sunday's game against the Falcons in London, head coach Doug Pederson told reporters.
  • WR Jamal Agnew (quad) will be a game-time decision, Pederson said, but added that they are optimistic he'll play.
  • LB Devin Lloyd (thumb) did not travel with the Jaguars to London and has been ruled out, per the team.

