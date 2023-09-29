Colts QB Anthony Richardson clears concussion protocol, will play vs. Rams

Anthony Richardson will be back in the saddle Sunday when the Indianapolis Colts host the Los Angeles Rams.
Richardson cleared concussion protocol Friday and will start Week 4, coach Shane Steichen said.
The rookie quarterback missed last Sunday's win over the Baltimore Ravens after exiting Week 2's victory in Houston after reporting concussion symptoms following a hit that caused the QB's head to hit the turf on his second touchdown run.
Richardson had been on path to play this week after getting in full practice sessions. Friday's news makes it official.
The rookie signal-caller showed extraordinary potential in the first five quarters of his NFL career, making on-target throws and providing dynamic ability with his legs. The key moving forward will be Richardson's ability to stay healthy after leaving each of his first two contests with injury.