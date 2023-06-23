NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, June 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
COACHING/FRONT OFFICE NEWS
- The team announced Friday it signed head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane to contract extensions through the 2027 season.
SIGNINGS
- DE Will Anderson, the No. 3 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, signed his four-year, $35.21 million rookie contract, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Anderson, who is the first top-five selection to agree to his rookie deal, receives a $22.6 million signing bonus, Pelissero added.
SIGNINGS
- OT Broderick Jones, a 2023 first-round pick, signed his rookie contract, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported, per sources. Garafolo adds Jones' contract is four years, $16.6 million.
- DT Keeanu Benton, a 2023 second-round pick, signed his rookie contract, Rapoport reported Friday, per a source. Benton has guaranteed money in the third year of his contract, the first time ever for the 49th-overall pick, per Rapoport. The team has since announced the news.
OTHER NEWS
- NFL team owners were notified Thursday of a meeting on July 20 to consider and potentially vote on the Commanders' ownership transaction, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.