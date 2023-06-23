Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, June 23

Published: Jun 23, 2023 at 12:12 PM
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

COACHING/FRONT OFFICE NEWS

  • The team announced Friday it signed head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane to contract extensions through the 2027 season.
Houston Texans
Houston Texans

SIGNINGS

  • DE Will Anderson, the No. 3 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, signed his four-year, $35.21 million rookie contract, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Anderson, who is the first top-five selection to agree to his rookie deal, receives a $22.6 million signing bonus, Pelissero added.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

SIGNINGS

  • OT Broderick Jones, a 2023 first-round pick, signed his rookie contract, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported, per sources. Garafolo adds Jones' contract is four years, $16.6 million. 
  • DT Keeanu Benton, a 2023 second-round pick, signed his rookie contract, Rapoport reported Friday, per a source. Benton has guaranteed money in the third year of his contract, the first time ever for the 49th-overall pick, per Rapoport. The team has since announced the news.
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

OTHER NEWS

  • NFL team owners were notified Thursday of a meeting on July 20 to consider and potentially vote on the Commanders' ownership transaction, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Related Content

news

Free-agent RB Dalvin Cook wants to 'help somebody win and get over the hump'

Dalvin Cook goes into detail about his mindset as a free agent and how he fits into one potential destination in Miami, where he says the Dolphins offense is an ideal scheme fit.

news

NFL owners meeting July 20 to potentially vote on Commanders sale

The NFL scheduled a special league meeting for July 20 in which owners will consider and potentially vote on the Washington Commanders' sale to a group led by Josh Harris, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

news

Bills extend contracts of coach Sean McDermott, general manager Brandon Beane through 2027

The Buffalo Bills on Friday announced head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane have signed contract extensions through the 2027 season.

news

Melvin Gordon still wants to play, but knows market is tough for running backs in 2023

Add Melvin Gordon to the list of running backs waiting out the market and hoping for a break. Gordon, 30, might not have many -- if any -- suitors in 2023. Still, though, the RB wants to give it another go, if a team will have him.

news

Chiefs' Travis Kelce responds to Ja'Marr Chase's trash talk: 'Don't you ever disrespect Pat Mahomes'

After Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes traded barbs last week, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce decided to join the fray this week in the latest episode of his New Heights podcast.

news

Niners TE George Kittle pleased with having 'problem of too many mouths to feed' on offense

49ers tight end George Kittle is very pleased to have too much superpower on offense. "It's really fun to be on a team that does have a problem of too many mouths to feed," Kittle said.

news

Patriots HC Bill Belichick tabs special teamer Matthew Slater as 'best of all time'

New England head coach Bill Belichick believes he's coached the greatest players of all time in each facet of the game: Tom Brady on offense, Lawrence Taylor on defense and current Patriot Matthew Slater on special teams.

news

WR Jordan Addison on being drafted by Vikings: 'I fell to the perfect organization'

Jordan Addison was the fourth wide receiver off the board in the 2023 NFL Draft. But in the USC product's eyes, he landed in an ideal spot.

news

Dak Prescott sees rookie RB Deuce Vaughn helping Cowboys 'immediately,' 'excited for whatever opportunity' comes for Ezekiel Elliott

Dak Prescott is excited about the Dallas Cowboys' running backs -- past and present. The two-time Pro Bowl quarterback is still working out with now-former Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott ahead of the upcoming season and is galvanized by the prospects of rookie Deuce Vaughn.

news

Former Broncos teammate Melvin Gordon believes Russell Wilson has MVP-caliber season left: 'They got the pieces there now'

Ex-Denver running back Melvin Gordon believes Russell Wilson can rebound for an MVP-caliber season in 2023 thanks in large part to having an "MVP coach" in Sean Payton.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, June 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

