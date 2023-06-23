NFL owners meeting July 20 to potentially vote on Commanders sale

NFL teams were notified Thursday of a special league meeting to take place on July 20 in which owners will consider and potentially vote on the Washington Commanders' sale to a group led by Josh Harris, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per a source.

The Washington Post first reported the news.

Harris, who co-owns multiple professional sports teams, reached an agreement with Commanders owners Dan and Tanya Snyder to buy the franchise for an NFL-record price $6.05 billion on April 13. The two sides entered a purchase and sale agreement on May 12.

The agreement is subject to NFL approval by a vote of at least three-fourths (24) of the league's 32 owners.

Dan Snyder and the Commanders remain the subject of a league investigation led by former U.S. Attorney Mary Jo White concerning allegations of workplace misconduct and potential unlawful financial conduct. In addition, the franchise recently settled lawsuits with Maryland and the District of Columbia over fans' season-ticket deposit money.

The NFL hired White to lead the investigation in February 2022 after Snyder was accused of sexual misconduct by a former team employee during a congressional roundtable. Snyder denied the allegations.