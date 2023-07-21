NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, July 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
SIGNINGS
- DE Dawuane Smoot is re-signing with the Jaguars on a one-year deal that's worth a max value of $6.25 million and includes $3.25 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. The team has since announced the news. Rapoport reported on July 19 that Smoot was scheduled to have a free-agent visit with the Ravens next week.
ROSTER CUTS
- DL Nick Thurman
OTHER NEWS
- S Kevin Byard has agreed to terms on a restructured contract for the 2023 season, lowering the Pro Bowl safety's base salary to $11 million with incentives to get back to the $14 million he was originally owed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per a source.