 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the League

Presented By

NFL MVP forecast: Peyton Manning leads Russell Wilson

Published: Dec 05, 2013 at 08:31 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

It's that time of year. Analysts and observers are so bored with Peyton Manning's historic pace that they are frantically searching for viable alternatives in the MVP race. Aiming to stand out from the crowd, some have talked themselves into Russell Wilsonor even Nick Foles as superior to a player who has led his team to the AFC's best record while leading the league in nearly every statistical category.

Russell Wilson

Would you hand the MVP award to a baseball player who missed two months of the season? Of course not. Foles has started six of the Eagles' 12 games, including a performance against Dallas that ranks as one of the least effective in the NFL this season. He's yet to lead a signature game-winning drive in 2013 since taking over for Michael Vick.

Foles has been instrumental in turning the Eagles' season around over the past six weeks. That doesn't put him on the same level as Manning and Wilson for the entire season.

1. Peyton Manning, Denver Broncos

Just when he was being written off as an over-the-hill quarterback who can't perform in cold weather, Manning produced a signature performance with 403 yards and five touchdown passes as he riddled the Chiefs' secondary with deep balls. The "noodle-armed" master is on pace for a record-breaking 5,500 yards and 55 touchdowns. He's already the oldest quarterback -- by nearly four years -- with 40 touchdown tosses in a season.

2. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

Is there anything the piping-hot Wilson can't do? He's not asked to carry the offense like Manning does, but he's led his team to the NFL's best record -- without Percy Harvin -- while playing behind an injury-ravaged offensive line. With four games to go, Wilson (48) has a chance to leapfrog Manning (52) for the second-most touchdown passes over the first two seasons of his career. Gregg Rosenthal outlined Wilson's impressive two-month stretch in this week's Quarterback Index.

3. Tom Brady, New England Patriots

Brady has now won 10 of 14 head-to-head meetings with Manning. Although he missed more throws than any quarterback in the league over the first two months, Brady deserves credit for keeping his team in first place despite the loss of nearly all of his top playmakers. With Rob Gronkowski, Danny Amendola and Shane Vereen back in the lineup, the Patriots' 35.75 points and 473.3 yards lead the NFL over the past five weeks. Nobody wants to face Brady's revived offense in the playoffs.

4. Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers

Quick, name another above-average player on Mike Shula's offense. You can't. Rosenthal has astutely pointed out that Newton's passing isn't much different than a year ago. The Panthers have won eight consecutive games thanks to the NFL's best defense and improved decision making and leadership from their quarterback. Newton's great escapes and the ability to consistently pick up key first downs on the ground cannot be overlooked in his MVP candidacy.

5. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

Brees joins Hall of Famers Roger Staubach and Dan Fouts as the best quarterbacks without an MVP award. It's not going to change this year, either. After a hot start, his offense has cleared 25 points only once in the last five games. His Week 13 performance at Seattle was the first time since the 2010 season finale in which he's failed to pass for 200 yards.

6. Calvin Johnson, Detroit Lions

There's a split-vote effect in the Motor City, with Matthew Stafford, Reggie Bush, Ndamukong Suh and DeAndre Levy all playing at a Pro Bowl level. Johnson is the most valuable of the bunch, though, as evidenced by his team's Week 5 faceplant when he missed the Packers game.

Reggie Bush

7. Jamaal Charles, Kansas City Chiefs

Charles leads the 9-3 Chiefs in rushing yards, receptions and touchdowns as the focal point of Andy Reid's offense. When asked to close out tight games, he's been the best clock-killer in the league. He just hasn't had that opportunity over the past month with the defense falling apart.

8. LeSean McCoy, Philadelphia Eagles

Shady's breakneck early-season pace has faded, but he's still leading the NFL in yards from scrimmage as the engine that makes Chip Kelly's offense go. Kelly's next order of business is figuring out how to simultaneously rest McCoy and keep a big lead in the second half of blowouts.

9. Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts

If Luck were removed from the Colts roster right now, this team would be in the conversation for biggest doormat in the league. With the Titans threatening to close the gap in the AFC South, Luck has put the team on his back and carried the Colts to victory in two of the past three weeks, all but wrapping up the division crown.

10. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

More than any quarterback in the NFL, Rodgers makes the players around him better. That much has been evident as the Packers have slipped from first place to third place in the NFC North without winning a single game in Rodgers' five-week absence. He's the answer to Dave Dameshek's question about the most indispensable player in the NFL's version of Jenga.

Honorable mention:A.J. Green, Jimmy Graham, Nick Foles, Matthew Stafford, Tony Romo, Philip Rivers, Luke Kuechly, Earl Thomas, Adrian Peterson, Rob Gronkowski, J.J. Watt

The latest "Around The League Podcast" debates the Seahawks' Super Bowl chances and asks "Who do you trust?" as the playoffs approach.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kenny Pickett undergoes ankle surgery; Steelers QB not expected to be placed on IR

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will have surgery Monday on the injured ankle he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. He is not expected to be placed on injured reserve
news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.