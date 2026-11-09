Munich Gameday Guide

NFL Munich Game: Game Day Guide

The countdown to the 2026 NFL Munich Game is on.

Before you head to FC Bayern Munich Stadium take a moment to review everything you need to know for gameday. From downloading your tickets and planning your journey to understanding stadium entry procedures, the Clear Bag Policy and fan experiences. This guide has all the key information to help you make the most of your NFL experience in Munich.

Event Information

2026 NFL Munich Game

Date: Sunday, November 15 2026

Venue: FC Bayern Munich Stadium

Kickoff: 3:30pm CET

Activations, food and beverage and retail units on the exterior of the stadium will open from 12:30 PM. Ticketholders only are encouraged to arrive early to allow time for security screening, ticket scanning and to enjoy all gameday activities before kick-off.

Tickets & NFL OnePass

NFL OnePass: Your Gameday Hub

NFL OnePass is the official NFL event app and the central hub for the 2026 NFL Munich Game.

Fans should download NFL OnePass before gameday to access venue maps, transportation information, event schedules, important updates and exclusive gameday content. Click Here to download.

Tickets

Tickets for the 2026 NFL Munich Game can be downloaded from a fan’s Ticketmaster Germany account and saved to their mobile device/printed out.

Tickets will be available within Ticketmaster accounts closer to Gameday. Fans will receive an email from Ticketmaster when these are available to download.

Important Ticket Information

Every guest must have a valid ticket for entry.

Screenshots, saved images of barcodes and QR codes will not be accepted.

The ticket experience is the same regardless of the authorised purchase channel used.

Tickets purchased through unauthorised sellers cannot be verified by the NFL and will be rejected at ticket scanning.

Any further ticket questions or queries please follow the below links:

Getting to the 2026 NFL Munich Game

Parking

We strongly encourage all fans to use public transport whenever possible to make getting to and from the game easier.

If you choose to drive, public car parks are available on pre book P2, P3 & P Gast and all open at 10:30am. Parking spaces can be booked directly by visitors through Wemolo and cost €10 per parking space. ww.go.wemolo.de/lot/003-405/book

Travelling to and from the game by public transport

If you are heading to the Patriots vs Lions, public transport is your fastest play!

Travelling by train

Take the S-Bahn from Munich Main Station or Munich East Station to Marienplatz, a central transfer hub. From there take the U6 underground line (in the direction of Garching-Hochbrück) to Fröttmaning. The travel time from Marienplatz to Fröttmanning is approx. 16 minutes. If you are coming from the underground, please follow the signs for ‘Eingang Süd/Home Fans’. From here visitors can get to the stadium via the Esplanade.

Visitors to Munich

If you're visiting Munich, learn everything you need to know about getting around on Munich's public transport network. https://www.muenchen.de/en/home

Entering the Stadium

Gameday will feel a little different from a regular FC Bayern Munich Stadium event, so here's what fans need to know before arriving.

Before You Arrive

The NFL Gameday Experience will open from 12:30pm on Gameday. Fans are encouraged to arrive early, have their mobile ticket ready and review the Clear Bag Policy and Prohibited Items List before travelling to the venue. Medically necessary items are allowed but must be screened at entry. Ask security staff if you need assistance.

Tickets are mobile only, so fans should ensure their ticket is ready to scan before reaching a Stadium Campus entry point.

Getting Into the NFL Stadium Campus

All fan entrances are on the Esplanade on the South Side of FC Bayern Munich Stadium. Fans will be required to present a valid gameday ticket to enter the entry queue.

Enjoying Gameday at FC Bayern Munich Stadium.

Make the most of your visit to FC Bayern Munich Stadium and enjoy food and beverage outlets, merchandise, entertainment and fan activities.

Fan services and wayfinding staff will be available across the Stadium Campus to assist guests throughout the day.

Mobility Assistance

All stadium entrances are accessible, and some have dedicated wheelchair lanes. From the Esplanade, Entrance B2 is specifically designed to accommodate fans with disabilities, providing barrier-free entry into the stadium.

A courtesy buggy (golf cart) is available for fans who may find it difficult to walk long distances. It runs along the east side of the Esplanade, from the south end near Parkplatz Süd to Entrance B2. Staff in purple vests are on hand to help. This service may change or be suspended for operational, safety or security reasons.

Wheelchair assistance

Wheelchair assistance is available from the South and North Entrances, for fans with urgent or specific needs. Availability is limited, so please only request it if you need it.

Accessible lifts

Dedicated accessible lifts are located throughout the stadium, with the main fan lifts in the South and North Welcome Zones. These lifts are reserved for guests with a disability or impairment and their companion. Access for all other fans is at the discretion of stewards, subject to available capacity

Re-Entry Information

Guests who leave FC Bayern Munich Stadium will not be permitted to re-enter, so be sure to have everything needed before entering.

After the Game

Following the final whistle, fans should follow venue signage and staff directions when exiting FC Bayern Munich Stadium.

Additional exit routes will be available to help manage crowds. Fans are encouraged to check NFL OnePass for the latest public transport, rideshare and travel information before leaving the venue.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can fans bring a camera?

Yes. Small personal cameras and binoculars are permitted.

Professional photography equipment, video cameras, recording equipment, tripods and lenses exceeding six inches are restricted to credentialed media.

Do children require a ticket?

If you have a child 2 years or under that you wish to bring to the game, they can attend free of charge. However, you must collect a Babes in Arms ticket for your child from the ticket office on the day of the game. No Babes in Arms tickets will be provided ahead of time.

You must purchase a ticket for any child over the age of 2.

Accessible Seating

If you require a wheelchair space or other accessible seating, contact the Ticketmaster Call Centre at 030 40 818 824 (from Germany) or +49 30 40 818 824 (international). International callers should wait until they hear the hold music, after which they will be connected to an English-speaking operator.

If needed, a personal assistant ticket may be requested alongside your purchased accessible ticket. Proof of eligibility may be required on game day at FC Bayern Munich Stadium.

Event Day Relocations

Fans with a valid ticket who cannot reach their assigned seat, or who have difficulty doing so, may request an accessible seat relocation. Before entering, visit a Ticket Resolution booth. If you have already entered the stadium, visit the Fan Information Booth on the South Concourse near Section 111 or ask the Stadium Staff.