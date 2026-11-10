NFL Munich Game: NFL Shop & Merchandise 

NFL Shop Munich Information

NFL Shop Munich

Address: Neuhauser Straße 47, 80331 MunichDates: 12–16 November 2026**

Opening hours:

**Thursday to Saturday: 10.00–20.00

Sunday, 15 November (Game Day): closed

Monday, 16 November: 10.00–20.00

Head to the official NFL Fan Shop presented by American Express in Munich City Centre from Thursday 12th November where official game day and team merchandise for all 32 teams will be available.

Expect limited edition collabs with Mitchell & Ness, New Era, an exclusive Munich City Collection, as well as match-up product and memorabilia.

TOPPS

Date – Friday and Saturday, 13th and 14th November 2026

Times – 10:00am to 8:00pm

Location – Fanatics Collectibles Pop-Up Store, Neuhauser Str. 25, 80331 München

Event overview: Topps is taking over the Fanatics Collectibles Pop-Up Store, celebrating the NFL Munich Game and the culture of football card collecting. Doors open at 10am for two days filled with special appearances by former NFL players and other special guests, giveaways and more activations. Attendees will have the chance to take home selected cards pulled during the event, as well as win products through special giveaways. The Fanatics Collectibles Pop-Up Store will become a meeting point for established collectors, new fans and the wider NFL community as excitement builds around the Munich Game.

YETI

Date: Saturday 14th November

Event times: 10:00am to 6:00pm

Location: YETI Store, Georg-Kronawitter-Platz 2, Munich

Event overview: Get game-day ready at the YETI Store Munich. Shop the latest YETI x NFL products, enjoy complimentary drinks, and personalize your purchase with free live engraving throughout the event. Create a unique piece of NFL gear and take home something truly one of a kind.

GALERIA

Date: Saturday 14 November 2026

Times: 9:30am to 8:00pm

Location: Galeria München Marienplatz, Kaufingerstr. 1-5, 80331 München

Event overview: Meet NFL legend Troy Brown, three-time Super Bowl Champion with the New England Patriots, live in-store from 1:00pm - 2:00pm. Capture the moment with photos and autographs, win exclusive prizes, and shop the newest NFL merchandise.

The action continues with the New England Patriots Cheerleaders in traditional Bavarian dress, appearances from Pat Patriot, and a live DJ creating the ultimate game-day atmosphere. Don't miss one of Munich's best NFL fan experiences!