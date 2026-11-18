What are public transportation options?

The Light Rail line (Tren Ligero), specifically the Estadio Azteca station, services attendees heading to Estadio BANORTE, as it is the closest station to the venue. The station is accessible to the stadium via the ramp connector to the East Entry.

For the 2026 NFL Mexico City Game, the frequency of trains will be increased both on arrival and departure to provide increased capacity and ensure timely arrivals and departures.

What are rideshare & taxi options?

Uber is available as an alternative to public transportation. Fans looking to get a ride to the game should type “Estadio Banorte” into the destination field on the Uber App.

There will be 4 pick-up and drop-off points for Estadio Banorte.

The intersection of Av. Del Iman & Cto. De las Diamantes (West side of the stadium)

The intersection of Av. Sta. Ursula & San Benjamin (North side of the stadium)

On Calz. De Tlalpan to the North and South of the stadium.

Taxis will also be readily available in the area around Estadio Banorte. There will be 5 taxi stands for ease of locating a ride