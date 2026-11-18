What are public transportation options?
The Light Rail line (Tren Ligero), specifically the Estadio Azteca station, services attendees heading to Estadio BANORTE, as it is the closest station to the venue. The station is accessible to the stadium via the ramp connector to the East Entry.
For the 2026 NFL Mexico City Game, the frequency of trains will be increased both on arrival and departure to provide increased capacity and ensure timely arrivals and departures.
What are rideshare & taxi options?
Uber is available as an alternative to public transportation. Fans looking to get a ride to the game should type “Estadio Banorte” into the destination field on the Uber App.
There will be 4 pick-up and drop-off points for Estadio Banorte.
- The intersection of Av. Del Iman & Cto. De las Diamantes (West side of the stadium)
- The intersection of Av. Sta. Ursula & San Benjamin (North side of the stadium)
- On Calz. De Tlalpan to the North and South of the stadium.
Taxis will also be readily available in the area around Estadio Banorte. There will be 5 taxi stands for ease of locating a ride
- Chevrolet Tlalpan
- Av. De Las Torres y Acoxpa
- Div. Del Norte y Acoxpa
- IEMS Ricardo Flores Magon
- Luis Murillo y Tlalpan
Where do I park to attend the game?
There are no public parking lots at the stadium; we recommend using taxi, rideshare or public transportation.
he NFL, in partnership with SEMOVI, will also be implementing a park & ride operation for the game. Fans can park at one of 4 off-site locations and take convenient bus transportation to Estadio Banorte.
- Estadio Olímpico Universitario ($200 MXN Flat Rate Parking Fee)
- Auditorio Nacional ($35 MXN Flat Rate Parking Fee)
- Santa Fe ($35 MXN Flat Rate Parking Fee)
- Plaza Carso ($35 MXN Flat Rate Parking Fee)
The fare to utilize this service is $150 Pesos each way
- Note, an Integrated Mobility Card is required to pay the fare. Cards will be available for purchase at each location for a fee of $15 MXN
More information on the Park & Ride can be found on SEMOVI, RTP & STE Social Media
SEMOVI Social Media
- Facebook https://www.facebook.com/share/1EEUiX4ryJ/?mibextid=wwXIfr
- Instagram movilidadcdmx (@semovicdmx) • Fotos y videos de Instagram
- X https://x.com/lasemovi?s=11
- Tiktok https://www.tiktok.com/@lasemovi?_r=1&_t=ZS-9BDO6Dnc2DO
STE Social Media
- Facebook https://www.facebook.com/share/1Dx6WdeXQ6/?mibextid=wwXIfr
- Instagram https://www.instagram.com/transportes_electricos_cdmx?xtok=OXl6cnRiN21ydGE5
- X https://x.com/stecdmx?s=11
RTP Social Media