NFL OnePass

What is NFL OnePass and is it required to Barrio NFL Presented by Old Spice?

NFL OnePass is your digital access pass to Barrio NFL Presented by Old Spice and provides fans with up to the minute schedules, and other information for making the most out of attending the event. Fans can download the app in the App Store or on Google Play NFL OnePass.

OnePass is required to enter Barrio NFL Presented by Old Spice and gives fans the ability to:

Access exclusive event information and schedules, map, transportation and other “Know Before You Go” information, and the latest event updates via push notifications

Connect with the NFL’s virtual assistant to ask questions and get information via “Ask Vince”

How do I win prizes?

In the app, you will find in the navigation bar “My NFL.” Click on “My NFL” to view a list of badge locations where you can check in with your NFL OnePass. Once you have checked in at a badge location, the badge will “light up” (i.e. appear in color versus black and white).

How do I use a Fanscan?

In order to use the Fanscan feature, fans must have the NFL OnePass app downloaded and be registered for Barrio NFL Presented by Old Spice. Fans can access the Fanscan feature in the app on the Home section under “Event Resources” and within the “My Event” section of the app. Upon initial launch of Fanscan, fans will be prompted to allow Camera permissions and need to click Allow in order to use this feature. Fans can use Fanscan at the event to scan QR codes on signs placed at various attractions to unlock badges and be entered for a chance to win prizes.

The more badges you earn, the more prizes you qualify to win. Prizes are not guaranteed to all fans. You will be notified via push message if you have won, so be sure to turn on notifications for prizing and important event updates!

Please visit NFL.com/OnePass for official rules. You must be over 18 to be eligible to win.

Who can I contact if I have an issue with the NFL OnePass app?

Please email OnePass@nfl.com for any issues or locate a guest services booth on-site at an NFL event. In the NFL OnePass app, please visit the “More” section and submit requests in the “Customer Service” portal.

What is the age requirement for NFL OnePass registration?

You must be over the age of 18 to register for NFL OnePass. Fans registering will be required to accept the waiver to complete their registration and participate in interactive games. During registration, adults will have the opportunity to add up to 4 minors. If you forget to add a minor during registration, you do not need to re-register. Your QR code will be scanned multiple times based on the number of minors (up to four) participating in the activity.

What happens if I enter incorrect information during registration?

If you entered incorrect information during registration, you will have the ability to edit your mobile phone number in the app. Navigate to the “More” section and click on “Edit Profile”. Please note at this time, no other additional information can be updated.

What happens if I forget to enter the minors attached to my NFL OnePass during registration?

You do not need to re-register. Your NFL OnePass QR code will be scanned multiple times based on the number of minors participating at that activity.

Will minors have their own NFL OnePass?

No. Only adults over the age of 18 will have an NFL OnePass QR code. Each adult must have their own QR code.

What if I do not have a smart phone?

Please speak to a member of staff - you will be asked to sign physical waivers before entering.

SECURITY PROTOCOLS

SECURITY SCREENING BEGINS AT THE FOLLOWING TIMES AT BARRIO NFL ENTRANCES:

November 18th: 12:00 PM – 18:00 PM

November 19th: 12:00 PM – 18:00 PM

November 20th: 10:00 AM – 17:00 PM

November 21st: 12:00 PM – 18:00 PM

What are the entry requirements?

All fans will go through security checks for entry and must adhere to our prohibited items list.

To provide a safer environment for the public and significantly expedite fan entry into events, NFL have implemented an NFL policy that limits the size and type of bags that may be brought into events. Exceptions to this policy will be made for all medically necessary items after proper inspection. Security screening, bag searches and prohibited item checks are a condition of entry.

Prior to attending the event, fans are encouraged to visit the NFL website for additional guidelines specific to the NFL Clear Bag Policy

The following bags are permitted into the event, clear bags, handbags and small rucksacks / day packs, subject to mandatory security screening and bag searches.

Prohibited bags include but are not limited to; oversize bags, coolers, briefcases, luggage of any kind, computer and laptop bags and large traditional seat cushions that have pockets, zippers, compartments or covers. Strollers/prams will be permitted subject to search.

Strollers - Strollers and baby carriages are permitted, however all bags and blankets must be removed and screened by x-ray and will be physically/visually inspected.



Cameras – Small cameras and binoculars will be permitted. Professional grade camera and recording equipment will only be permitted for properly EVENT Credentialed media

What is prohibited at Barrio NFL Presented by Old Spice?



Barrio NFL Presented by Old Spice, is a smoke-free environment. The use of tobacco products and e-cigarettes is prohibited.

Flags, or Banners exceeding 11” x 17” (28 cm × 43 cm) or attached to a pole/stick are not permitted. Signs must be relevant to the event. Signs may not contain or display obscene or offensive language and/or pictures of any kind

Are cameras and video cameras allowed into the Barrio NFL Presented by Old Spice?

Small cameras and binoculars will be permitted. Professional grade camera and recording equipment will only be permitted for credentialed media.

Can I bring my stroller and diaper bag to Barrio NFL Presented by Old Spice?

Yes, strollers are allowed, subject to screening. There is a special security check for medically necessary items.

Are pets allowed at the NFL events?

Yes, service animals (dogs, and in some cases, miniature horses trained to perform work/do tasks for a fan because of a disability) and service animals in training are permitted into Barrio NFL Presented by Old Spice and may accompany fans with a disability in all public areas (where other fans are permitted). However, other animals, including household pets and emotional support animals will not be admitted.

ACCESSIBILITY INFORMATION

Is there an accessible entrance to Barrio NFL Presented by Old Spice?

The main entrance is the only entrance to the event and is accessible.



Fans with Mobility Disabilities

Barrio NFL Presented by Old Spice is accessible for fans using mobility devices. Notwithstanding, please note that:

(i) it is a two-story venue with staircases between activities and attractions; there are no ramps or elevators in the venue;

(ii) Wheelchairs, power wheelchairs, and three or four-wheeled scooters are allowed only for use by fans with mobility disabilities. For safety reasons, requests to use of other power-driven, mobility devices will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

Accessible portable toilets are available at each toilet location throughout Barrio NFL Presented by Old Spice.



Special Dietary Needs

Outside food and drink is not allowed inside Barrio NFL Presented by Old Spice, unless a fan has special medical dietary restrictions.

Barrio NFL Presented by Old Spice will have food vendors that provide special dietary options.



Service Animals

Service animals (dogs, and in some cases, miniature horses trained to perform work/do tasks for a fan because of a disability) and service animals in training are permitted into Barrio NFL Presented by Old Spice and may accompany fans with a disability in all public areas of Barrio NFL Presented by Old Spice (where other fans are permitted). However, other animals, including household pets and emotional support animals will not be admitted.