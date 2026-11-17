The NFL MEXICO CITY Game on November 22 at Banorte Stadium is dedicated to ensuring a welcoming experience for all fans. If you’re a fan with disabilities, elderly, or require additional support, be sure to review the following information on parking, arena services and seating.

TRANSPORT & PARKING:

Public Transport

There are no public parking lots at the stadium; we recommend using rideshare or public transportation.

Accessible Parking

If you have a government issued Accessible parking card, parking spots are available in the West Lot of Estadio Banorte. Staff will be stationed at Gate 3 to verify proper credentials for entry.

The parking is limited and allocated on a first come, first served basis.

What are public transportation options?

The Light Rail line (Tren Ligero), specifically the Estadio Azteca station , services attendees heading to Estadio BANORTE , as it is the closest station to the venue. The station is accessible to the stadium via the ramp connector to the East Entry.

, services attendees heading to , as it is the closest station to the venue. The station is accessible to the stadium via the ramp connector to the East Entry. For the NFL Mexico Game, the frequency of trains will be increased both on arrival and departure to provide increased capacity and ensure timely arrivals and departures.

The NFL, in partnership with SEMOVI, will also be implementing a park & ride operation for the game. Fans can park at one of 4 off-site locations and take convenient bus transportation to Estadio Banorte.

Locations and rates

Estadio Olímpico Universitario ($200 MXN Flat Rate Parking Fee)

Auditorio Nacional ($35 MXN Flat Rate Parking Fee)

Santa Fe ($35 MXN Flat Rate Parking Fee)

Plaza Carso ($35 MXN Flat Rate Parking Fee)

The fare to utilize this service is $150 Pesos each way

Note, an Integrated Mobility Card is required to pay the fare. Card will be available for purchase at each location for a fee of $15 MXN.

More information on the Park & Ride can be found on SEMOVI, RTP & STE Social Media.

SEMOVI Social Media

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/share/1EEUiX4ryJ/?mibextid=wwXIfr

Instagram movilidadcdmx (@semovicdmx) • Fotos y videos de Instagram

X https://x.com/lasemovi?s=11

Tiktok https://www.tiktok.com/@lasemovi?_r=1&_t=ZS-9BDO6Dnc2DO

STE Social Media

RTP Social Media

What are rideshare & taxi options?

Uber is available as an alternative to public transportation. Fans looking to get a ride to the game should type “Estadio Banorte” into the destination field on the Uber App. There will be 4 pick-up and drop-off points for Estadio Banorte:

The intersection of Av. Del Iman & Cto. De las Diamantes (West side of the stadium)

The intersection of Av. Sta. Ursula & San Benjamin (North side of the stadium)

On Calz. De Tlalpan to the North and South of the stadium.

Taxis will also be readily available in the area around Estadio Banorte. There will be 5 taxi stands for ease of locating a ride:

Chevrolet Tlalpan

Av. De Las Torres y Acoxpa

Div. Del Norte y Acoxpa

IEMS Ricardo Flores Magon

Luis Murillo y Tlalpan

NFL Clear Bag Policy

Consistent with all NFL games, the NFL strongly encourages fans not to bring any type of bag to the arena, but if necessary, clear bags outlined in the policy are permissible.

The NFL does allow exceptions for special medical equipment after proper inspection. Security will be present at arena entrances to screen these bags and medically necessary items.

TICKETING:

During the event, for fans who have a valid ticket but are unable to access your assigned seat or experience difficulty reaching it, you may request an accessible seat relocation at any Interior Ticket Resolution desk. An interior Ticket Resolution desk is located on Level 1 outside near the Gate D Ramp (outside the Leste Mais Hospitality Lounge).

Please note that such exchanges and relocations are extremely limited, subject to availability, and offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

STADIUM SERVICES AND FACILITIES:

Banorte Stadium was thoughtfully designed to ensure that all fans can fully enjoy their experience. The stadium is barrier-free, providing accessible pathways, restrooms, and other amenities to enhance convenience and comfort for all guests providing accessible pathways, restrooms, and other amenities to enhance convenience and comfort for all guests.is barrier-free, providing accessible pathways, restrooms, and other amenities to enhance convenience and comfort for all guests.

Fan Information Booth

Fan Information booths are located on the East and West sides of the stadium inside Gameday Experience. Dedicated staff are available to assist fans with questions for Mobility Services.

Mobility Assistance (wheelchair service)

We’re committed to ensuring every fan has a comfortable and welcoming experience. Mobility assistance, including wheelchair service and escort staff, is available at the East & West Stadium Entries. In addition, for fans arriving via the Park & Ride, mobility assistance staff will be standing by in the West Lot to assist.

Elevators

The following elevators are available to guests with accessibility needs.

East Side Access to Lower Bowl: Elevators 1-6 Access to Cubierto & Terrazza: Elevators 7-9

West Side

Access to Paddock: Elevators 11-12

Toilets

Disabled toilets are clearly marked and available throughout the Stadium Permanent facilities with autonomous lockable doors are located on the east and west sides, while accessible portable toilets with lockable doors can be found on the north and south sides.

Sensory

Estadio Banorte does not have a sensory room. Sensory kits courtesty of KultureCity will be available at the Fan Services locations located inside Gameday Experience on both the East and West side of Estadio Banorte.

Service Animals

Service animals (dogs trained to perform work/do tasks for a fan because of a disability) and service animals in training are permitted and may accompany fans with a disability in all public areas of the arena (where other fans are permitted).

If you are bringing a service animal and did not make arrangements through Ticketmaster, visit the Interior Ticket Resolution Desk to inquire about available accommodations.