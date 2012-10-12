NFL Injuries you should know about in Week 6

We update all the biggest injury news throughout the day on Around the League. You can see it all in one place below in the most popular injury report roundup that knows how to pocket like it's hot.
- Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III (head) fully practiced Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings, but it would be a big surprise at this point if he didn't start.
- The Green Bay Packers' offense will continue to play short-handed. Wide receiver Greg Jennings (groin) is out again. Tight ends Jermichael Finley (shoulder) and D.J. Williams (hamstring) are both questionable. In short: It's going to be a Randall Cobb type of game Sunday night against the Houston Texans. That's always fun.
- New York Giants wide receiver Hakeem Nicks (foot, knee) is looking somewhat likely to play on the road against the San Francisco 49ers. He ramped up his participation in practice during the week and officially is questionable.
- Buffalo Bills defensive end Mark Anderson (knee) and offensive tackle Cordy Glenn (ankle) are out for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Buffalo finally put defensive end Mario Williams on the injury report after he has worn a cast on his hand for weeks. He's probable with a wrist injury.
- Cincinnati Bengals first-round pick Dre Kirkpatrick (knee), a cornerback, finally might be back on the field against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The banged-up Bengals defense is healthier than it has been all year.
- San Diego Chargers coach Norv Turner admitted it's "hard to think" offensive tackle Jared Gaither (back) will play Monday night against the Denver Broncos after he missed practices.
- The Indianapolis Colts will play the New York Jets on Sunday without running back Donald Brown (knee), linebacker Robert Mathis (knee) and cornerback Vontae Davis (ankle), as expected.
- The Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens are completely healthy. Their entire rosters are available. You don't see that too often in Week 6.
9.The Detroit Lions were hopeful that safety Louis Delmas (back) would return this week for their game against the Eagles, but he didn't practice Friday. He's questionable.
- New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez's status is highly uncertain for Sunday's tilt against the Seattle Seahawks. He's questionable, but he didn't practice Friday. Thirteen other Patriots are listed as questionable. The team is in midseason form.
- San Francisco 49ers running back Brandon Jacobs (knee) is questionable again, which could give him the "rare opportunity" to watch his old New York Giants teammates from the bench Sunday.
- Jets center Nick Mangold (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Colts after being limited in practice all week.
- Vikings forward-flip specialist Jerome Simpson is questionable against the Redskins with a lower back and foot injuries that mysteriously popped up last week. The team did tests on him during the week. He sounds like a true game-time decision.
- Redskins wide receiver Pierre Garcon is back on the injury report, added Friday as questionable against the Vikings. He's having a hard time shaking his foot injury.