'NFL Honors' complete list of winners

Published: Feb 01, 2014 at 01:08 PM
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

NEW YORK -- The Carolina Panthers wanted to be playing in New Jersey on Sunday. Instead, they were the big winners at the "NFL Honors" ceremony in New York on Saturday night.

Ron Rivera was the surprise winner of the Coach of the Year Award, while Luke Kuechly won the Defensive Player of the Year award. (Even if he wouldn't have received our vote.)

Both of the above awards had a number of great candidates. Still, it was eye-opening that Pete Carroll, Bruce Arians and Chip Kelly received just eight combined votes. Andy Reid and Bill Belichick came in second and third, respectively, in the voting behind Rivera.

Kuechly won a crowded defensive-player field, where Robert Mathis came in second. Earl Thomas and Richard Sherman split the Seahawk vote. NaVorro Bowman, our pick, was ignored. Robert Quinn came in fourth.

There weren't a ton of other major surprises, although we were pleasantly surprised to see Jets defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson win Defensive Rookie of the Year. Peyton Manning won the MVP award, as expected.

The coolest moment of the night came when the 2014 Pro Football Hall of Fame class was announced. It was the first time this was done at "NFL Honors," and it won't be the last. The ovation for the seven men was like a scene out of a movie.

Michael Strahan and Walter Jones are headed to Canton, but the biggest news was one name that was left off this list. We're stunned that Marvin Harrison was not inducted.

The complete list of award winners are below. First, a few observations from our intrepid reporter Marc Sessler:

» Andre Reed and Ray Guy stood out as the most thrilled to make the Hall of Fame. Both men waited a long time for this moment, and they were relieved. There was an audible gasp when Guy, a Veterans Committee candidate, was announced.

"There's been a lot of frustration (over the wait)," Guy said, before calling it a "moment so precious."

Guy says the news gives a younger generation of punters hope. It will be a cool Raiders moment when John Madden presents Guy in Canton.

» Reed repeatedly praised Buffalo as a sports town.

"That was one of the greatest cities to play for," Reed said.

Here is a list of the winners:

» AP Offensive Rookie of the Year: Eddie Lacy, RB, Green Bay Packers

» AP Defensive Rookie of the Year: Sheldon Richardson, DE, New York Jets

» Salute to Service Award presented by USAA: John Harbaugh, head coach, Baltimore Ravens

» Fantasy Player of the Year: Jamaal Charles, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

» Greatness on the Road presented by Courtyard: Nick Foles, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

» AP Comeback Player of the Year: Philip Rivers, QB, San Diego Chargers

» AP Coach of the Year: Ron Rivera, Carolina Panthers

» Don Shula High School Coach of the Year: Mike Grant, Eden Prairie (Minn.) H.S.

» Defensive Player of the Year: Luke Kuechly, LB, Carolina Panthers

» AP Offensive Player of the Year: Peyton Manning, QB, Denver Broncos

» Pepsi Next Rookie of the Year: Keenan Allen, WR, San Diego Chargers

» GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Year: Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

» Deacon Jones Player of the Year: Robert Mathis, DE, Indianapolis Colts

» Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year: Charles Tillman, CB, Chicago Bears

» Bridgestone Performance Play of the Year: Calvin Johnson, WR, Detroit Lions

» FedEx Air Player of the Year: Peyton Manning, QB, Denver Broncos

» FedEx Ground Player of the Year: LeSean McCoy, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

» AP Most Valuable Player: Peyton Manning, QB, Denver Broncos

*Live from New York, it's the NFL "Around The League Podcast" Super Bowl Preview! *

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

