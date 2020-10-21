NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Wide receivers

Woods scored a touchdown this week, and it was kind of upsetting for all of the shares of ﻿﻿﻿Cooper Kupp﻿﻿﻿ I have. And really, Kupp should have had a pair of scores, but kind of blew that one. I honestly don’t believe the Rams are as bad as they showed on Sunday night. I liked them as the best team in the NFC at the moment. The Packers lost their claim. Seattle is still undefeated, but can’t stop anybody. This is a prove-it game for the Rams. The thing is, they have averaged more than 30 points in three games on the East Coast. The offense hasn’t been as good in California (Sunday’s game in NorCal being the latest example). Now they have the Bears, who have allowed one receiving touchdown to wide receivers this season, and only one top-20 fantasy receiver this year (﻿﻿﻿D.J. Moore﻿﻿﻿ last week). It’s going to be tough for Woods and Kupp.