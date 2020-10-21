NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Defenses

Adam Gase is still the coach of the Jets. I’m as surprised to write that as you are to read it. I’m still trying to figure out how Jets management watched Gase twice a year while with the Dolphins and said to themselves, “That’s the guy we need to hire!” Now the cheat code says to start any defense against them. The Bills have been disappointing, that’s for sure. ﻿﻿Josh Norman﻿﻿ was forever immortalized two weeks ago following a stiff-arm from ﻿﻿Derrick Henry﻿﻿. But they should rebound here. The Jets have scored 12.5 points per game this year. The fewest in the NFL. And the availability of ﻿﻿Sam Darnold﻿﻿ remains in question so you might get to see ﻿﻿Joe Flacco﻿﻿ again.