NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Intro

Which should tell you how my morning was going. (I live on the West Coast, back off.) I mean, on one hand, I would like to sit here and enjoy the Vikings' misery as a Bears fan, but I couldn't, because ﻿Kirk Cousins﻿ wasn't getting any fantasy points. But of course he did by the end of the contest. Ended up having a really good day. And also laid claim to being this year's version of Jameis Winston﻿. Well, at least a discount version. The kind you find at the back of Ralph's supermarket on a manager special. Because Cousins has six touchdowns this season to go along with six interceptions this season and he has some serious work to do in order to reach the exclusive 30-30 Club. But I'm not going to count him out just yet.