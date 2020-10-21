NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Intro

At one point on Sunday morning, I posted this.
Which should tell you how my morning was going. (I live on the West Coast, back off.) I mean, on one hand, I would like to sit here and enjoy the Vikings' misery as a Bears fan, but I couldn't, because Kirk Cousins wasn't getting any fantasy points. But of course he did by the end of the contest. Ended up having a really good day. And also laid claim to being this year's version of Jameis Winston. Well, at least a discount version. The kind you find at the back of Ralph's supermarket on a manager special. Because Cousins has six touchdowns this season to go along with six interceptions this season and he has some serious work to do in order to reach the exclusive 30-30 Club. But I'm not going to count him out just yet.
It does lead to a couple of points I need to make here. For starters, quarterback scoring is stupid. And we need to stop rewarding performances like this. A 6:4 TD:INT ratio wouldn't have changed much yesterday. Maybe rewarding a quarterback points for the win would be kind of cool. But this seems like an offseason project.
In the short term, I would like to just stop streaming Cousins. I know it worked out for me, but it wasn't that much fun. So if you ever see me advocating for Cousins to start in this space ever again, please reach out to me on the social channels to stop me. And this goes double for the great editing team that does the heavy lifting. Please stop me if I do this again.
