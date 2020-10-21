NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Quarterbacks

Welcome back to my life, Justin. I mean, you are kind of the reason I had to start Cousins last week. But it’s cool. You don’t make the schedule, so what are you going to do? Herbert is currently the QB8 with an average of 21.83 fantasy points per game. Which is great for a guy who had like no time to prepare for his very first start and has crushed it ever since. I mean, I wish he didn’t take time off while he was on a hot streak. You never want to take off on a hot streak. Like when you’re having the run of your life in Mario Kart and then none of your friends want to play anymore. The matchup is good this week. The Jaguars have allowed 24-plus fantasy points to quarterbacks in three of the last five games. Stafford could have been the fourth, but again, he wanted to let his running backs have some fun. Justin, don’t feel like you have to do that with Justin Jackson or ﻿Joshua Kelley﻿.