NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Running backs

The Chiefs added ﻿﻿Le'Veon Bell﻿﻿ in the last couple of weeks and it’s important to note a few things here. I’m adding CEH to this ledger with a little hesitation because the Broncos have allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season. Denver has allowed only one touchdown to running backs this season (none receiving). But it’s the Chiefs and you kind of need to ignore those things anyway. But I did want to take the opportunity to discuss this situation because I know a lot of you have questions about this. Our Mike Garafolo said there is a chance Clyde and Bell could share backfield snaps, which would be amazing from a football perspective. Maybe not as much for fantasy. But I see Bell eating into the time for ﻿﻿Darrell Williams﻿﻿ and ﻿﻿Darwin Thompson﻿﻿. Bell could see more work in pass protection. More goal-line work because CEH can’t score a touchdown without a holding penalty. Ask anybody, it’s annoying. My basic advice is this. Clyde is not going to be an RB1 workhorse, but we’ve kind of lived that life recently anyway until he crushed the Bills. But he’s still going to be a valuable piece. Some people will want to sell high, but I don’t believe we will get the return on investment. So I say ride it out. I mean, maybe not this week. (Check the rankings.) But moving forward. I would surmise CEH becomes more valuable than you believe at the moment.