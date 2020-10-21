Start Em Sit Em

Presented By

NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Tight ends

Published: Oct 21, 2020 at 11:23 AM
Headshot_Author_Adam Rank_2019_png
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes﻿. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.

Start 'em

T.J. Hockenson
T.J. Hockenson
Detroit Lions · TE
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
2020 · 1-5-0

Hockenson is one of the most annoying, good tight ends in fantasy right now. He’s currently the TE11, which is, whatever. He’s had two receiving touchdowns in each of the last two games. Which I know seems fantastic. Because any time your tight end scores a touchdown, you think to yourself, “Oh my gosh, this is going to be a monster game. But he scored 9.9 points in Week 4 and just 8.7 last week. In games where he SCORED A TOUCHDOWN. If we had a Wiki page for “touchdown dependent” there would be a photo of T.J. But he’s got the Falcons this week, and we’re thinking that maybe he can break double digits in receiving yards. Modest dreams, for sure.

Hunter Henry
Hunter Henry
Los Angeles Chargers · TE
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2020 · 1-5-0

He’s just behind Hockenson in points scored this year, as he’s the TE12. But he’s had at least 10 points in four of five games and just barely clears that as he holds an average of 10.96 fantasy points per game. The Jaguars have allowed five receiving touchdowns to tight ends this season, the fourth-highest total. And of course, the Jaguars played the Lions last week, which means Hockenson got into the end zone. Henry scored his first touchdown of the season in a plus matchup against the Saints in Week 5.

Austin Hooper
Austin Hooper
Cleveland Browns · TE
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
2020 · 1-4-1

I know, we came into this season not drafting Hooper because the Browns are a running team that had a lot of offensive weapons to cater to. So we made sure to avoid him in drafts. But Hooper has scored double-digit fantasy points in three consecutive games, so he’s trending in the right direction. The Bengals have allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to tight ends this year. Hooper is still rostered in 75% of fantasy leagues. Which means many of you are still holding out hope. Start him this week.

Tyler Higbee
Tyler Higbee
Los Angeles Rams · TE
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
2020 · 5-1-0

I’m not starting Jared Goff or any of his receivers if I can avoid it. I do have a team with Cooper Kupp that ended up costing me last week. But we’re not here to talk about that. Let’s talk Higbee. He split targets with Gerald Everett last week. But I like him against the Bears. He’s had at least eight fantasy points in three of the last five games. And the Bears have allowed three receiving touchdowns to tight ends during this season. The Bears are really good in the red zone. But I feel like Higbee could create a mismatch problem if the Rams get down there.

Robert Tonyan
Robert Tonyan
Green Bay Packers · TE
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
2020 · 1-5-0

Tonyan had one of his least productive games in recent weeks. Missed some time in the second quarter, but he still managed to play 60% of the snaps. He was fourth on the team in targets, which isn’t much of a surprise with ﻿Davante Adams﻿' return to the lineup. But credit to the Bucs for doing a great job of locking him up. The matchup this week is neutral, but the Texans have allowed three touchdowns this season.

Sit 'em

Hayden Hurst
Hayden Hurst
Atlanta Falcons · TE
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
2020 · 2-3-0

I know, many of you wanted to make Hurst a thing this season. Kind of like I wanted to make Hanson a thing back in the day. What, that song rocks. You know the one. But Hurst is currently the TE17, in a position that needs somebody to step up. He’s had less than five targets in four straight games. The Lions have allowed the second-fewest points to tight ends this season, which seems like a wild stat. It’s like knowing somebody who has a strange talent that is out of the ordinary, you know what I mean? Like if your barista was also a trained concert pianist. But yeah, the Lions are great against tight ends.

Jared Cook
Jared Cook
New Orleans Saints · TE
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2020 · 3-3-0

Cook is coming off his best game of the season when he recorded 52 receiving yards and scored a touchdown against the Chargers in Week 5. But he has been wildly inconsistent with his only other double-digit game coming in Week 1. He’s got a tough matchup this week against the Panthers, who have allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points to tight ends this season.

Eric Ebron
Eric Ebron
Pittsburgh Steelers · TE
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
2020 · 5-0-0

The Steelers just aren’t seeing the passing volume to make their tight end be a valuable commodity. It’s like a 7-11 hotdog. I mean, 7-11 has a lot of great things to offer. But maybe you should leave the hot dogs to the professionals. Ebron is currently the TE29. He’s had fewer than eight fantasy points in four of five games this season. Ebron is coming off a season-low nine receiving yards last week.

Greg Olsen
Greg Olsen
Seattle Seahawks · TE
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
2020 · 4-2-0

There used to be a rule that you’d start your tight ends against the Cardinals because they had such trouble. But the Cardinals have allowed the eighth-fewest yards per game to tight ends this season. And they are doing it without Isaiah Simmons making much of an impact this year. Which is kind of a surprise to me. But I wanted to make sure that you knew, as you’re looking for a tight end, that the Cardinals aren’t the pushover they once were. Olsen has less than 10 fantasy points in three of his last four games.

Darren Fells
Darren Fells
Houston Texans · TE
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
2020 · 4-1-0

I used this space last week to besmirch Fells and his choice of college (UC Irvine), and the dude ends up having a great game. But the reasoning (outside the Anteater stuff) was sound. Don’t chase the points this week. The Packers allowed their first receiving touchdown to a tight end this week when Rob Gronkowski scored his first of the season.

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Defenses

Adam Rank breaks down which defenses you should start and which ones you should sit for Week 7 of the 2020 NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Kickers

Adam Rank breaks down which kickers you should start and which ones you should sit for Week 7 of the 2020 NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Wide receivers

Adam Rank breaks down which wide receivers you should start and which ones you should sit for Week 7 of the 2020 NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Running backs

Adam Rank breaks down which running backs you should start and which ones you should sit for Week 7 of the 2020 NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Quarterbacks

Adam Rank breaks down which quarterbacks you should start and which ones you should sit for Week 7 of the 2020 NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Intro

Adam Rank breaks down which players you should start and which ones you should sit for Week 7 of the 2020 NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Defenses

Adam Rank breaks down which defenses you should start and which ones you should sit for Week 6 of the 2020 NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Kickers

Adam Rank breaks down which kickers you should start and which ones you should sit for Week 6 of the 2020 NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Tight ends

Adam Rank breaks down which tight ends you should start and which ones you should sit for Week 6 of the 2020 NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Wide receivers

Adam Rank breaks down which wide receivers you should start and which ones you should sit for Week 6 of the 2020 NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Running backs

Adam Rank breaks down which running backs you should start and which ones you should sit for Week 6 of the 2020 NFL fantasy football season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL