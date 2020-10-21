NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Tight ends

Hockenson is one of the most annoying, good tight ends in fantasy right now. He’s currently the TE11, which is, whatever. He’s had two receiving touchdowns in each of the last two games. Which I know seems fantastic. Because any time your tight end scores a touchdown, you think to yourself, “Oh my gosh, this is going to be a monster game. But he scored 9.9 points in Week 4 and just 8.7 last week. In games where he SCORED A TOUCHDOWN. If we had a Wiki page for “touchdown dependent” there would be a photo of T.J. But he’s got the Falcons this week, and we’re thinking that maybe he can break double digits in receiving yards. Modest dreams, for sure.