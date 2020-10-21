NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Kickers

Hey, we were so excited for Brown who made the first field goal of his NFL career! Actually his first kick on any level. And I wanted to give him a little love. I mean, I’m saying to sit him. Which might seem mean, but I did want to give him a shoutout for making that first kick. I’m just not going to start him because the Jaguars are not scoring enough points. And I feel like I might be jinxing that he’ll even be on the team this week by writing this, but I’m doing it.