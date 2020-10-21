Start Em Sit Em

Presented By

NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Kickers

Published: Oct 21, 2020 at 11:28 AM
Headshot_Author_Adam Rank_2019_png
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes﻿. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.

Start 'em

Younghoe Koo
Younghoe Koo
Atlanta Falcons · K
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
2020 · 2-3-0

I know you were all concerned about what I was going to do with Rodrigo Blankenship on a bye this week. But it’s cool. Koo is my next-favorite dude. Great game last week for the Falcons and you should note he’s been a top-six kicker in three of the last four games. He has the highest average for any kicker in the league with 12 fantasy points.

Cairo Santos
Cairo Santos
Chicago Bears · K
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
2020 · 4-2-0

I’m telling you, a tear came to my eye when Santos hit a 55-yard field goal against the Panthers on Sunday. These were the kind of kicks ﻿Cody Parkey﻿ was supposed to hit two years ago. And I know it’s poor form to talk about a kicker from two years ago when your team is 5-1. But had Parkey hit from 50-plus yards against the Dolphins two years ago, the Bears would have been the No. 2 seed and the double doink would have never happened. But let’s just enjoy Santos, who has at least eight fantasy points in two straight.

Matt Prater
Matt Prater
Detroit Lions · K
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
2020 · 1-5-0

Hey, he’s been a top-six kicker in two of his last three games. And did you know the Lions have 23 drives into the red zone this season? That’s the second-most in the NFL. Let’s just put this out there. The Falcons defense is not very good: They allow a lot of points. In fact, an average of 30.7 per game, which is the fifth-most in the NFL.

Dustin Hopkins
Dustin Hopkins
Washington Football Team · K
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
2020 · 2-4-0

The FT offense hasn’t been great. And trusting him is risky, even against the Cowboys. But Dallas has allowed the third-most fantasy points to kickers this season (11.6). And they have allowed the most points in the league, too. And this FT vs. Cowboys rivalry can get wild, and we’ve seen freaky things happen with kickers this year. So if I’m looking to stream a kicker this week, I’d have Hopkins on my short list.

Randy Bullock
Randy Bullock
Cincinnati Bengals · K
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2020 · 4-2-0

You might be surprised to find out Bullock has been a top-10 fantasy kicker in five of six games this season. I mean, it shouldn’t be. The Bengals have scored a lot of points this year. Joey Burrow has been dealing. But there is just something about trusting Bengals players that just seems weird. Like if a pizza place started being known for great salads. Like it shouldn't be that outlandish. Antipasto salads are amazing. And why shouldn’t a pizza place make a great one? Let’s just say start Bullock and move on.

Sit 'em

Brandon McManus
Brandon McManus
Denver Broncos · K
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2020 · 5-1-0

Dude kicked six field goals against the Patriots (which is worth 22 fantasy points) and it seems crazy to bench him this week. But again, we don’t want to chase those points. He’s got a tougher matchup this week against the Chiefs. The defending Super Bowl champions have not allowed a top-10 kicker this season.

Stephen Gostkowski
Stephen Gostkowski
Tennessee Titans · K
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2020 · 5-0-0

Gostkowski had a kick blocked. He flat-out missed another kick. And this seems like a situation where they are just kind of overlooking this because he was great on extra points and the team is winning. The Steelers have allowed the fewest fantasy points to kickers this season (3.6) and have allowed the second-fewest yards per game. Make no mistake. The Titans will move the football. But they might have less scoring opportunities than you’re used to.

Chris Boswell
Chris Boswell
Pittsburgh Steelers · K
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
2020 · 5-0-0

Let’s go to the flip side of this game. The Titans have allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to kickers this year. And really, Boswell has not scored a lot of points, averaging 7.6 fantasy points per game, which is 20th at the position. Which is weird because the Steelers are unbeaten.

Jon Brown
Jon Brown
Jacksonville Jaguars · K
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
2020 · 1-4-0

Hey, we were so excited for Brown who made the first field goal of his NFL career! Actually his first kick on any level. And I wanted to give him a little love. I mean, I’m saying to sit him. Which might seem mean, but I did want to give him a shoutout for making that first kick. I’m just not going to start him because the Jaguars are not scoring enough points. And I feel like I might be jinxing that he’ll even be on the team this week by writing this, but I’m doing it. 

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Defenses

Adam Rank breaks down which defenses you should start and which ones you should sit for Week 7 of the 2020 NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Tight ends

Adam Rank breaks down which tight ends you should start and which ones you should sit for Week 7 of the 2020 NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Wide receivers

Adam Rank breaks down which wide receivers you should start and which ones you should sit for Week 7 of the 2020 NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Running backs

Adam Rank breaks down which running backs you should start and which ones you should sit for Week 7 of the 2020 NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Quarterbacks

Adam Rank breaks down which quarterbacks you should start and which ones you should sit for Week 7 of the 2020 NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Intro

Adam Rank breaks down which players you should start and which ones you should sit for Week 7 of the 2020 NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Defenses

Adam Rank breaks down which defenses you should start and which ones you should sit for Week 6 of the 2020 NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Kickers

Adam Rank breaks down which kickers you should start and which ones you should sit for Week 6 of the 2020 NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Tight ends

Adam Rank breaks down which tight ends you should start and which ones you should sit for Week 6 of the 2020 NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Wide receivers

Adam Rank breaks down which wide receivers you should start and which ones you should sit for Week 6 of the 2020 NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Running backs

Adam Rank breaks down which running backs you should start and which ones you should sit for Week 6 of the 2020 NFL fantasy football season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL