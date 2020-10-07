NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: Quarterbacks

The Rams didn’t look sharp last week against the Giants. They moved down the field with ease on the first drive of the game. And then it seemed like they mailed it in harder than Bruce Willis in Cop Out after that. (Or maybe Bruce Willis in anything post-Whole Nine Yards.) The matchup certainly isn’t easier, being on the road this week. ﻿﻿Lamar Jackson﻿﻿ did most of his damage running the football against this defense last week. I’m going to just assume Goff does not do that this week. But the FT has allowed three rushing touchdowns to quarterback this year. Despite that, the FT is good against the run. Even with the Rams running the ball a lot, I expect this to be a heavier passing game script for the Rams this week to take advantage of some matchups. And when it’s good for Goff, he’s good, having scored at least 23 fantasy points in two of his last three games. The FT has allowed seven touchdown passes on the season.