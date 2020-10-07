NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: Wide receivers 





Oh no, what are you supposed to do about Lockett after that disaster in Miami? Oh, I don’t know. How about you start him? I understand, two receptions for 39 yards isn’t ideal, but it was the first time he failed to get double-digits in fantasy points all season, so how about you cut him a break? Like you didn’t win the previous week when he had 100 yards and a touchdown. The matchup against the Vikings is great because they are a nice Chianti. Or VINO. Vikings in Name Only. And you might say to yourself, Rank, you’ve used that joke previously. And thank you for paying attention. But I used Merlot last time and switched to Chianti. But who cares about that? The Vikings have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to WRs.