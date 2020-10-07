NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: Wide receivers 

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'em
The Seahawks are a cheat code for opposing offenses. At least in the passing game. We can debate on if Ryan Fitzpatrick was a bust last week. But DeVante Parker had close to 20 fantasy points. Which gives us even more confidence in Adam Thielen, and in deeper leagues, Justin Jefferson. We’d even be high on Kirk Cousins this week if, you know, it wasn’t Kirk Cousins. What do you mean that was mean? Cousins has six touchdowns and six picks this year. Four of those scores have gone to Thielen, who is second in the league with four receiving touchdowns. Mike Zimmer treats the passing game like my dad treats his iPhone (he avoids using it), but Thielen is currently the WR9 on the season.
The Falcons have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. Which is incredible when you consider Aaron Rodgers threw four on Monday night. But one went to his running back Aaron Jones. The other three to his tight end Robert Tonyan. I’m starting Anderson and D.J. Moore with confidence this week. Anderson has at least 17 fantasy points in three of four games this year. He ranks ninth in the NFL with 94.3 receiving yards. And it’s kind of disappointing for anybody who drafted Moore in the hopes that he’d have the kind of production Anderson has had. This should work out for everyone. At least for one week.
If the Cowboys receivers were a wrestling trio, Michael Gallup would be angling for a heel turn on Lamb because the rookie has clearly moved up the pecking order in Dallas. He’s one of three players in the league right now with at least five-plus receptions and 50-plus receiving yards in every game this season. He’s had at least 17 fantasy points in two of his last three games. The Giants are a decent enough matchup for Lamb. But it’s the Cowboys defense that puts the team into a position to have to score a lot of fantasy points, so the floor is pretty safe for him. Unless he sees Gallup with a metal folding chair.
Oh no, what are you supposed to do about Lockett after that disaster in Miami? Oh, I don’t know. How about you start him? I understand, two receptions for 39 yards isn’t ideal, but it was the first time he failed to get double-digits in fantasy points all season, so how about you cut him a break? Like you didn’t win the previous week when he had 100 yards and a touchdown. The matchup against the Vikings is great because they are a nice Chianti. Or VINO. Vikings in Name Only. And you might say to yourself, Rank, you’ve used that joke previously. And thank you for paying attention. But I used Merlot last time and switched to Chianti. But who cares about that? The Vikings have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to WRs.
The Texans made huge news on Monday when they fired coach Bill O’Brien. Which is kind of a shame, because I would put the fault on his general manager who traded away DeAndre Hopkins for David Johnson and some other picks. I’m looking forward to seeing what version of the Texans we see on Sunday. Was O’Brien a problem for this team and will having him removed free this team up? Like when you were a kid and there was a substitute teacher for the day. I’d love to see Deshaun Watson given an opportunity to fling it like Russell has been able to this week. The biggest beneficiary would be Fuller. Outside of one bad game against the Ravens in Week 2, dude has been amazing.
Sit 'em
Woods was perceived as the Rams wideout with the safest floor this season, but he has fewer than 40 scrimmage yards in two of the last three games. But he's managed at least 11 fantasy points in three of his last four. My biggest holdup here is the FT has been pretty good against receivers. Only one has topped the Top 30 this season. I’m really torn about the Rams this week. I feel like this could be a good week for them. We saw the Rams go on the road to Buffalo and play well this season. But I’m going to be cautious with Woods this week. Cooper Kupp has more targets over the last two games (17 to 13), more air yards and more yards per target.
We thought Jeudy would thrive opposite Courtland Sutton, but he’s been a little rough for him as the No. 1 guy. Jeudy has fewer than 65 receiving yards in every game this season. The offense has been struggling to score points and again yards. I would favor Jeudy over his teammate Tim Patrick who had a huge game on ‘TNF’ against the New York Jets. But I’m not in any hurry to put either receiver in my lineup.
He had 51 receiving yards in his season debut against the L.A. Rams and it’s been pretty rough ever since. Including last week when he managed only one reception for three yards. It’s kind of like going to rock shows. At some point you’re some young kid in the pit for the Blink 182. The next thing you know, you’re the old guy walking around in an Aquabats shirt trying to look cool. It’s not always easy to accept. The matchup against the Ravens (who rank 16th in fantasy points allowed to receivers) isn’t as bad for the other two guys (Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins) who have started to pass him by.
This was supposed to be a Hollywood blockbuster this year. I mean, the trailer was awesome. But it hasn’t really materialized. Like the wide receiver version of Suicide Squad. (But Birds of Prey was awesome.) Brown has averaged just over 10 points per game this season. He hasn’t scored a touchdown. And his routes run are pretty low, too (23). Lamar Jackson also hasn’t looked as sharp in the early going, either. The two haven’t really made a connection yet. Maybe this is the week that it happens. But I don’t blame you for waiting. It’s like waiting for a movie to be available for streaming instead of going to see it in a movie theater. (Though, I miss going to a movie theater now.)
Crowder is clearly the best receiver on the Jets. Which is kind of like being the best surfer in Nebraska. Sam Darnold is out this week, which means this is clearly a must-avoid with Joe Flacco playing. The Jets have averaged 16.3 points per game this season, which is the second-lowest in the NFL. The Cardinals have also allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to receivers this year.