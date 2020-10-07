NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: Defenses

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'em
Again, you should always try to line your defense up against the Jets and start looking ahead. For instance, the Chargers play the Jets next week. Take a peek to see if one of your fellow managers dropped L.A. because they are on the road in New Orleans this week. But the Jets have allowed opposing defenses to average 11 fantasy points per game this year. As you would imagine, it’s the most in the NFL. Get the Cardinals in there and start planning accordingly for the future.
Again, somebody might have dropped the Patriots this week because of the matchup against the Chiefs. The Patriots have averaged close to nine fantasy points per game this year. They are second in the NFL with eight takeaways. Plus, the Broncos have allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to defenses (10). And honestly, I know the names always change in New England. But it’s fascinating how well-coached this team is year in and year out.
The Rams have averaged 6.5 fantasy points per game this year. Most importantly, they are really getting to the quarterback, as they have averaged three sacks per game this year. Washington has allowed 3.3 sacks per game this year, which is the fifth-most in the NFL, and it has struggled to put points on the scoreboard, too.
The offense gets all the headlines, but it’s the undercard defense that has been doing work for the Super Bowl champions. It reminds me of when Bryan Danielson and CM Punk were down-the-card guys for the WWE, killing it, but John Cena was headlining. The Chiefs are also averaging three sacks per game this year, along with 1.8 takeaways per as well. The Raiders offensive line also has some injury concerns, so this could be a huge spot for the Chiefs.
The Colts are the highest-scoring defense in fantasy football, averaging 13 fantasy points per game. And did you see what they did against Nick Foles? The guy with as many Super Bowl rings as Aaron Rodgers? (Maybe I’m still upset about Rodgers being right about his down years being others' career years.) The Colts have allowed just 14 points per game (that’s real football), so they should be in your lineup for the rest of the year.
Sit 'em
I mean, I know you were tempted to play the Falcons defense this week. I could see you were just itching. But the Falcons are actually not the worst fantasy defense going. They are 27th. But the one thing that’s really going against the Falcons is that fact the Panthers have done a nice job of holding on to the ball. They have just five giveaways this year. Which is middle of the pack. Maybe I was overselling it there, but I’m not starting the Falcons.
Let’s just make this a two-for, because I’m going to avoid the Panthers side, too. The Falcons are actually much better at holding on to the ball. They might blow a lead or two in the second half, but they have turned the ball over just three times this season. Plus, I anticipate a high-scoring affair in this one.
I mean, Kirk Cousins does have six picks this year. Playing the Seahawks would be pretty tempting this season. They have averaged 5.5 fantasy points per game. But I’m still worried about the volume through the air. Jamal Adams is still working through an injury. You can check the all-new fantasy app over the weekend for the final word, but I’m going to avoid the Seahawks this week.
I’m taking the coward’s way out here, just flipping this matchup on its head. There was a time when the Seahawks and Vikings would have been a great defensive matchup. That time is not 2020. The Vikings average 1.5 fantasy points per game. That’s 28th in the league.Russell Wilson has 16 touchdown passes. I’ll pass, too.
The Titans are undefeated and coming off a bye week. But they rank just 16th in fantasy points scored defensively this year (5.0). The Bills are one of the highest scoring teams in the league, having averaged over 30 points per game. They also don’t offer much to opposing defenses, either. The Titans have a chance in this one, but I’m not starting the defense.