NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: Tight ends

I had somebody ask me if they should drop Jonnu for ﻿﻿Robert Tonyan﻿﻿, after the latter had a huge game on Monday night. Well, the Packers are on a bye. And it’s one game. Against the Falcons. So that’s going to be a no from me, dog. Smith has been a consistent force this year. He’s the TE3 and has scored at least 11 points in every game this season. The Bills have allowed the most receiving yards per game to tight ends. You stick with old reliable. You don’t ditch your friend because he couldn’t make it last week and some other dude was there buying rounds for everyone. That’s not how this works.