NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: Running backs

People are fed up with Drake. I completely understand. He was a borderline first-rounder that you thought was going to be the next big thing. And then nothing. His output has been more frustrating than trying to purchase some new drops on the SNKRS app. And yet, I’m still here committed to it. I know we said last week was his best matchup. But this could work, too. He’s still received at least 18 touches in three of his four games. The Jets have allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to running backs this season. We’re looking for that big three-touchdown breakout game like the Bengals RB1 had in Week 4. And it could happen. So I will be getting him into my lineup again this week. Just like I’ll be waiting to buy these new shoes I know I’m never going to get.