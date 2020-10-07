NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: Kickers

It’s been a wild ride for Gostkowski this year, as he nearly blew the Week 1 game at Denver with multiple missed kicks. But now he ranks second amongst the position, averaging more than 13 points per game. The game against the Bills should be a good one. A very tough contest. The Bills have allowed the 13th-most total yards per game this season. Now, we’re in a weird spot where we have a bunch of shares of ﻿Derrick Henry﻿ and we want him to punch it through on the goal line. But a few stops wouldn’t hurt for Gostkowski, either.