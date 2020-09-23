NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Quarterbacks

This will likely be the last time Allen is listed in this space because he’s soon to join the ranks of the must-start fantasy quarterbacks, if he’s not there already. He (along with Gardner and Tannehill) have six touchdown passes on the season. Bills fans got mad at me when I pointed out that defensive coordinators don’t want to get beat by him on the ground, but turns out they are getting beat by him through the air. He’s completed more than 70% of his passes. He hasn’t turned the ball over. Josh is still a huge threat with his legs, obviously. But he’s shown to be an adept passer this early in the season. The Rams haven’t been easy on quarterbacks this year, allowing an average of just over 15 fantasy points per game to the position (seventh-fewest). I don’t care. I’m not benching Josh. Especially with the Rams playing back-to-back East Coast roadies. I mean, I feel like there is the possibility of the Josh Allen letdown game, but he’s been too good.