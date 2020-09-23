NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Defenses

The Chargers did a pretty nice job against the Chiefs last week, at least for a while. And yes, they were shutting down ﻿Tyreek Hill﻿, at least for a while. I like this matchup against the Panthers, though. The Chargers have averaged six fantasy points per game this season, that’s 12th in the league. They have allowed 36 total points this year. And what we’re looking at here is the sacks. The Panthers have allowed three sacks per game. ﻿Joey Bosa﻿ can get that on his own. (And because they played the Chiefs last week, the Chargers are probably on your waiver wire.)