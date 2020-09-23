NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Kickers

The Texans offense hasn’t been great this season. Just looking at the Texans from afar, it seems like they could use a stud No. 1 receiver to really compliment them. But it’s hard to find those kind of players. And when you do, you have to hold on to them. That said, the Steelers have been rough on opposing kickers the first two weeks. And while the Texans are too good (or more like ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ is) to be held in check for the entire season, I’d look for some other options this week.