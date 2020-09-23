NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Tight ends

We keep waiting for Herndon to finally deliver, and this goes all the way back to last season when he was a buzzy sleeper pick. You start to wonder what could possibly be going on, and then you remember Adam Gase is the coach of the Jets. Now it’s all starting to come together. Oh well, maybe he’ll thrive post-Gase like a lot of his former players (looking at you Ryan Tannehill and Kenyan Drake). The Colts have allowed the fewest points to tight ends this season (2.05 per game). They have allowed a total of 11 yards to tight ends.